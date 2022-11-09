av voting 3 web.jpg

An Apple Valley resident walks into the Apple Valley Municipal Center on Nov. 8, which served as the polling location for Precinct 14.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Hooppaw remains as mayor; Bergman, Melander keep City Council seats

Apple Valley voters chose to keep incumbent candidates in office for mayor and City Council during the Nov. 8 midterm election.

av candidates clint hooppaw web.jpg

Clint Hooppaw
av candidates john bergman web.jpg

John Bergman
av melander city council 2 web.jpg

Tom Melander

Tags

Load comments