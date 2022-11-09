Hooppaw remains as mayor; Bergman, Melander keep City Council seats
Apple Valley voters chose to keep incumbent candidates in office for mayor and City Council during the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Incumbent Clint Hooppaw received 14,035 votes (68.17%) to win the mayoral race while challenger Frederic Contino received 6,367 votes (30.93%), according to unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State.
“Apple Valley truly is a great place to live thanks to many years of city leaders understanding the needs of all of Apple Valley, having a longer term vision, and prioritizing the right things that keep Apple Valley well maintained, safe and affordable, and the election reflects that,” Hooppaw said. “I also believe the voters recognize and appreciate that the council has continued to work together on what is best for Apple Valley and avoiding partisan politics.”
Hooppaw said voters he interacted with were concerned about inflation, cost of living increases, affordability, supporting the police and fire departments and keeping Apple Valley safe. He added on the public safety issues, “residents generally feel good about the state of Apple Valley and wanted to make sure we continued to focus on these issues.”
For the City Council race, three candidates were running for two seats. Incumbent John Bergman was the top vote-getter with 12,197 votes (38%), followed by incumbent Tom Melander with 10,662 votes (33.22%) and challenger Ben Baglio with 8,971 votes (27.95%).
Bergman said he believes voters supported him due to his “proven record” of his time on the council.
“The citizens are satisfied as to the way the city is being run. This shows by the three incumbents being re-elected. I am always open to discussing the issues that any citizen may have,” he said. “I have always felt privileged to represent Apple Valley. I will continue to work hard to make Apple Valley a city that all are proud of, where they can live, work and play.”
Melander said he was gratified to be elected and sees it as an affirmation of the “great job” he, city staff and other council members have done to guide the city.
“We have rejected partisan politics and carved a clear, thoughtful course to create a safe, welcoming, opportunity-rich place to live. Apple Valley’s City Council actively solicits and listens to you,” he said. “The upcoming referendum on parks is a perfect example of acting in response to, not dictating to, the desires of the people who live here. I have always been happy when someone comes to me with a question or issue.”
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
