Leaving the fireworks to the professionals will be hard this year, but the law remains the same.
Eagan Police Chief Roger New confirmed the law take a vacation on the Fourth of July
“If we encounter it, we’re going to enforce it,” New said. “All I would ask is the residents not put our officers in that situation. We recognize it’s a holiday, but it’s not a free day.”
With festivals like Eagan’s July 4th Funfest, Apple Valley’s Freedom Days and Rosemount’s Leprechaun Days that would normally feature licensed firework displays, there’s a concern people will get their fireworks fix at home.
“I think the families who would normally go to Funfest, we are hoping they go and buy the legal stuff that’s for sale in the tents around here,” Eagan Deputy Fire Chief Darrin Bramwell said. “But we worry that some people will pick things up if they pass through Wisconsin and bring them over here.”
Talk to any firefighter or police officer, they’re not big fans of illegal fireworks.
While it doesn’t happen every year, the Eagan Fire Department has responded to house fires due to fireworks, Bramwell said.
Sparklers, cones, tubes, snakes and party poppers are OK, but sparklers can burn at up to 1,200 degrees.
“There’s still some danger in the legal ones,” Bramwell said.
Anything that explodes or flies in the air is illegal to sell, possess and use. That includes firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, motors and shells.
“The biggest thing we battle at times is injuries due to illegal fireworks and the property damage,” Bramwell said.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshall Division reported 728 injuries and $3.9 million in property damage due to fireworks incidents from 2009-2018.
The State Fire Marshal Division and Minnesota firefighters are bracing for an uptick in fireworks injuries and property damage this year.
Minnesota State Fire Marshal Jim Smith ask Minnesotans to find safe and creative alternatives to prevent injuries and help reduce the strain on first responders and emergency rooms.
“They can damage someone’s hand or face if people don’t handle them the right way and bad things can happen really quick with the fires,” Bramwell said.
While police respond to complaints, the fire department is there for responding to injuries and damage.
All full-time fire staff are Emergency Medical Technicians, and part-time staff are either First Responders or EMTs.
“With COVID-19 it’s been a challenging time,” New said. “We’re used to getting together and celebrating. Unfortunately with this pandemic we’re not able to do that. I realize people are going to create those opportunities to entertain themselves.
“I would remind people what the law is. It starts with them being responsible first.”
