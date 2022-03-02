Annual ice show to showcase local skaters
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196 Icettes figure skating team placed third in the Ice Sports Industry Winter Classic national competition Feb. 18-20 in San Jose, California.
Sydney Hooppaw, a team captain, said 10 skaters competed in 44 individual and team events, and scored 231.5 points. The team placed third out of 19 teams.
“Although we place well in the competition most years, we typically have around 30 skaters competing. We definitely didn’t expect to do so well with only 10. Everybody showed their best performances and cheered each other on for every event; we also had fun cheering on other teams,” she said. “As a captain I couldn’t be more proud of how everybody supported one another, even at 6:30 a.m., we shined so brightly on the ice and had fun, that’s all I could ask for. I’ve loved every trip I’ve gone on with this incredible team, but this one stands out for sure.”
Hooppaw said the Icettes are a team open to anyone in District 196 in seventh through 12th grade. Karri Nachtigal, one of the team’s head coaches said the season starts in mid-November and the team prepares the group numbers for the Frosty Blades and Winter Classic competitions. Those numbers are also performed in the team’s annual show. The other head coach is Amy Williams.
Historically the team places in the top five, Nachtigal said.
“As coaches, we are very proud of all the skaters this season. They did a wonderful job of skating and representing ISD 196 at Winter Classic. They were supportive of each other and other skaters from across the country,” she said.
Hooppaw said she believes the team could not have done so well without the team members supporting each other, making it a positive environment and their hard work in the weeks leading up to the competition.
“As for Icettes as a whole, I’m very proud of the accomplishments there too. In January we went to the Frosty Blades competition in Blaine where everyone got to compete. Our synchro teams both took first place,” she said. “Every skater gets to participate in a team compulsory event, all seven of the groups had so much fun and smiled so big. The last few weeks leading up to the ice show, I have no doubt that everyone will do their absolute best and put on yet another fantastic show.”
The Icettes’ annual ice show is 7 p.m. March 3, 4 and 5 at the Apple Valley Sports Arena, 14452 Hayes Road in Apple Valley. Hooppaw said the show’s theme this year is “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and will involve 39 skaters.
“The show is a great opportunity for the skaters to showcase all they have accomplished in the season,” Nachtigal said. “The show consists of the Icettes and the Apple Valley Learn to Skate program skaters.”
Admission is free for children ages 5 and under; $5 for students with their District 196 identification and senior citizens, and $10 for adults.
Learn more about the Icettes team and the show at www.icettes.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
