Eagle Pointe would have single-family villas, townhomes
The former Apple Valley Golf Course property may have single-family and townhouse residences constructed on it if a proposed development gets final city approvals.
On June 16, the Apple Valley Planning Commission heard plans related to the proposed Eagle Pointe development and accepted community member feedback during a public hearing.
Joel Watrud, the golf course property’s owner, and J. David Management LLC are seeking to subdivide 22.2 acres to create 82 lots that would be made up of 27 single-family villa lots, 53 townhome lots, one single-family lot and one lot for common open space for private streets, guest parking and stormwater ponds, according a June 16 city report.
The nine-hole course at 8661 140th St. W. is on the northwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive. Land uses adjacent to the property include single-family residential to the north, single-family, two-family and multifamily residential to the west and south, and multifamily to the east.
In December, the City Council approved an ordinance to create a “low density flex residential” zoning district and voted to rezone the Apple Valley Golf Course property from institutional to low density flex residential.
The proposed plan calls for 21 of the single-family villa lots to be adjacent to the existing single-family homes along the north and west edge of the site. The remaining three villa lots would be located just north and south of an existing 80-foot Northern Natural Gas pipeline easement that bisects the golf course. The lots are expected to have a depth of 66 feet and lot widths of 46 or 56 feet depending on the number of garage spaces, the city said.
The townhomes are expected to vary in size depending on the number of units per building, according to the city.
“The plan shows one three-unit, 10 four-unit, and two five-unit buildings. Thirty-three units will be located on the northwest end of the site, between the pipeline easement and 140th Street West. The remaining 20 units will be located at southwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive,” the report states.
Access to the villas and townhomes would be through a private street that would intersect with 140th Street West, and would be located directly across from the existing 138th Street/140th Street intersection. The private road would be 28 feet wide, and would require approval from the gas company at three spots because of the road crossing the pipeline easement, the city said.
During the public hearing, Planning Commission members heard concerns about increases in traffic and providing a safe way to cross 140th Street; how the development will affect water quality at Alimagnet Lake and the wetlands on the property and the number of trees that would be removed from the property. Some community members and one Planning Commission member said the development seems to be designed more for the benefit of the developer rather than the existing land features of the golf course property.
The Planning Commission took no action on the development. The commission typically does not vote on a project during the same meeting a public hearing is held.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
