Eagle Pointe includes single-family villas, townhomes
The former Apple Valley Golf Course property has an approved housing development project.
The City Council approved plans related to Eagle Pointe during its Aug. 12 meeting.
Joel Watrud, the golf course property’s owner, and J. David Management LLC were seeking to subdivide 22.2 acres to create 78 lots made up of 27 single-family villa lots, 49 townhouse lots, one single-family lot and one lot for common space for open space for private streets, guest parking and stormwater ponds.
The plans call for constructing 27 villa residences and one three-unit, nine four-unit and two five-unit townhome buildings.
The project’s approval is the culmination of a process for the golf course’s future that began just over two years ago with discussions about how the property would be designated on a land use map in the 2040 comprehensive plan. The potential redevelopment and the rezoning of the property generated a lot of participation and interest from neighboring residents who spoke and offered written comments for multiple public hearings. At the beginning, many were opposed to any larger multi-family housing types like apartments.
“I really give kudos to everybody involved to make this what it looks like on a piece of paper and, what I’ve seen in the other communities, a great project,” Council Member John Bergman said. “I’m sad to see that the golf course has gone. But I think it’s a great addition to the community.”
The nine-hole course at 8661 140th St. W. is on the northwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive. Land uses adjacent to the property include single-family residential to the north, single-family, two-family and multifamily residential to the west and south, and multifamily to the east.
An existing 80-foot wide Northern Natural Gas Co. pipeline easement bisects the property.
In December, the City Council approved an ordinance to create a “low density flex residential” zoning district and voted to rezone the Apple Valley Golf Course property from institutional to low density flex residential.
According to the city, 21 of Eagle Pointe’s single-family villa lots will be adjacent to the single-family homes on the north and west edge of the site. The remaining three villa lots will be located north and south of the pipeline easement.
The townhome lots will vary in size depending on the number of units per building.
A private street intersecting with 140th Street West will provide access to the site, and the intersection would be directly across from the existing intersection for 138th Street and 140th. The private drive intersection will have three lanes with a raised median. One lane would be for entering the site from 140th Street West. The other two lanes will be used for exits with one for only right turns and the other designated as a through and left turn lane.
The private road will be 28 feet wide, and would require approval from the gas company at three spots because of the road crossing the pipeline easement.
For pedestrian access, a trail will be constructed on the north side of 140th Street West. The applicant will also install an 8-foot wide pathway that will run parallel to the pipeline easement for an internal pedestrian connection. The developer will also install pedestrian connections from two culs-de-sac to the 140th Street pathway.
City Planner Tom Lovelace said a lot of potential home buyers have become interested in the project.
“I get at least two or three calls, probably a week, people interested in moving in and ‘When is this going to start developing?’ and ‘I want to see one,’ ” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
