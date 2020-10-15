House District 57B, which includes a portion of Apple Valley, Rosemount and Coates, features a race between DFL Rep. John Huot and the Republicans’ endorsed candidate Sandra Jimenez.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
John Huot, incumbent
Age: 55
Family: Married to wife Angela for 28 years; three sons
Occupation: Realtor
Education: Some college; EMS/Fire certification; real estate licensure
Endorsements: Minnesota Nurses, Education Minnesota, Dakota County Chamber of Commerce, Teamsters Council 32, Teamsters 120, AFL/CIO, AFSCME, Conservation Minnesota, Outfront, Moms Demand Action, SEIU, UFCW, Minnesota Professional Firefighters, MAPE, NARAL Pro-Choice Minnesota, Minnesota Farm Bureau
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Current Minnesota House Representative for District 57B
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
We need to streamline government, and will need to cut some programs to reduce spending. We will need to look at increasing taxes on large corporations and the top 1%.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
The bonding bill will create jobs. In our district alone it will create over 200 jobs. We may need to explore tactics such as forgiveness of property and/or business taxes, etc. to relieve the burdens COVID-19 has placed on our business owners. We need to trust the science and the experts to help us reduce the spread and safely move forward through COVID-19.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
Yes
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
I support more discussion on this subject because I don’t believe there is a one-size fits all approach. Our Minnesota families deserve more while we still support our businesses.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
Yes, the executive powers and the bonding bill were linked and they should not have been. A power play by the minority party in the House prevented the bonding bill from going forward, meaning we do not have the stimulus Minnesota needs right now.
I do not believe the emergency powers act needs to be changed at this time.
Sandra Jimenez
Age: 59
Family: Married, husband Jose (Senate District 57 candidate) and four adult children
Occupation: Associate real estate broker/finance director
Education: Some college
Endorsements: MCCL, Women Lead, Minnesota for Affordable Health, Minnesota Gun Owners, MPPOA, NFIB, MNGOP
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Volunteer Rosemount Lions, former co-president Burnsville Women of Today, volunteer Meals on Wheels
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
Currently Minnesota has a $48 billion budget, clearly this is too high. First we need to know how all our money is being spent. I intend to review those areas and see where we can reduce or eliminate wasteful and ineffective programs to close the budget deficit. I will work hard to protect taxpayers from tax hikes that would slow our recovery.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
First we must end Gov. Tim Walz’s unilateral overreaching emergency powers so that the two legislative branches can work together as they were meant to do, to support the economy and small businesses while still trying to protect the public’s health. We also need to ease up on the licensing restrictions on small businesses to promote re-opening.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
I do not support government-run health plans. Although reinsurance program was a good short-term solution to stabilize the insurance program it is too expensive in the long run. We need to bring back the Minnesota high risk pool as it was successful well before Obamacare took it away. Another option would be to open the Minnesota insurance market to out-of-state competitors
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
I do not support government mandated paid family and medical leave. We can encourage corporations and small businesses to provide family leave as a benefit by providing a tax benefit to the employer.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
I normally would be opposed to linking the bonding bill with the governor’s executive powers. Unfortunately, the governors unilateral overreaching emergency powers forced that outcome. The peacetime emergency powers act must be changed to give a governor 30 days, any additional time can only be approved by both the House and Senate.
