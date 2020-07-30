Do you have an extra room at home and a big heart?
A group of community members, service providers, and members of the faith community has been working with Dakota County to launch a Host Homes program in Dakota County, which would be similar to the one in Hennepin County.
The program would connect homeless young adults (15 to 24 years old) with host families, as the young people get on a path to more secure housing.
Organizers are looking to expand the pool of potential host families and to raise funds to support the operation. Eventually, they want to hire another staff member who focuses on Dakota County.
“We are currently working with many youth who are sleeping in shelters, outside, and bouncing around between friends and relatives,” said Jesse Mamaril, YMCA youth support program manager. “They would greatly benefit from a host home. ... Homelessness exists everywhere. No matter how wealthy or affluent the neighborhood appears to be, homelessness can still exist in the form of couch hopping.”
They find that in the suburbs, and especially in cities with no shelters, homelessness isn’t as visible, but it exists.
“You can see this by asking a school social worker in any district,” Mamaril said.
There are a number of reasons why a youth might be homeless.
“In my experience, oftentimes, their family was homeless and the youth left because it was better to be elsewhere,” Mamaril said.
The younger person may feel like they’re a burden on their already struggling family, or they’re asked to live with a relative or friend.
“Youth under 18 can’t sign a lease, and if they aren’t connected to a supportive adult, they can fall through the cracks,” Mamaril said.
The cost of living is also a factor.
“Minnesota has some of the highest rents in the Midwest so imagine an 18-year-old without college degree, no credit or rent experience, living off minimum wage getting accepted into an apartment,” Mamaril said.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the implementation of the program. Mamaril said host interest is strong as the pandemic becomes more manageable.
But for homeless youth, it’s scary time to be alone.
“I believe some shelters had to reduce their max capacity to meet proper CDC guidelines around social distancing,” Mamaril said. “There are just fewer safe housing options out there during this pandemic, which is hard to see.”
The program provides case management for the host family and homeless young adult to provide a bridge to a stable future, said Tony Compton, 360 Communities director of marketing and communications.
Case managers would help set boundaries and ensure expectations are met.
The hosts would provide a separate bedroom or space with privacy and help the guest with basic needs. They would provide a safe home and food during the stay.
The length of stay would vary, but it’s typically short-term.
The organization is looking for three more host homes, but in the future it is hoping to secure more funding to increase the number.
“I’ve found hosts have an easier time transitioning if they have a background working with young people,” Mamaril said. “Working with youth is a skill that not all people have, it takes patience, and a strong understanding that these youth, most likely, grew up with different upbringings than that of your own. Younger adults who experience homelessness have also found that adult shelters do not meet their needs.”
The YMCA recruits, provides training, matches hosts with youth and provides ongoing support.
For the youth, the YMCA has life coach supporting them with independent living skill development, while providing resources to meet their basic needs.
The Dakota County program will be similar to one in northeast Minneapolis.
“We have been successful in supporting not only homeless youth, but youth involved in the juvenile justice system, foster care and working in schools with students and families who need support,” Mamaril said.
The YMCA often collaborates with The Link in Eagan, which is a drop-in center for homeless youth.
Current partners are members of the faith community, The Link staff and youth, the YMCA, Avenues for Homeless Youth, Heading Home Dakota, Dakota Affordable Housing Coalition, and community groups such as the Rotary of Burnsville. The program is seeking more partners.
For information in helping or becoming a host home, call 612-208-7381 or visit www.facebook.com/ymcahosthome.
Youths experiencing homelessness can contact a resource line 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 763-493-3052.
“A youth can call this line and talk with one of our outreach team members,” Mamaril said. “Our outreach team will assess the situation, and will even meet them where they are providing support. We have over 100 calls a month on that line.”
Andy Rogers can be reached at andy.rogers@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.