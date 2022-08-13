Home cooks win open class ribbons at Dakota County Fair By Kara Hildreth Aug 13, 2022 Aug 13, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the baked goods from local home cooks who won open class ribbons inside the foods building at Dakota County Fair in Farmington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dakota County Fair Farmington County Fair Ribbons County Fair Open Class Fair Food Competition Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Dakota County primary election results for races in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area Four candidates vie for District 4 County Board seat Owner flies his final mission at Harry’s in Lakeville Eagan Food Truck Festival serves local fare on Aug. 12 Two Farmington School Board members will not seek re-election E-editions Dakota County Tribune Aug 12, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Aug 12, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Aug 12, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.