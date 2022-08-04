Heritage Village offers daily music, demonstrations
Dakota City Heritage Village volunteers will welcome guests all seven fair days to learn about the county’s rural heritage at the outdoor living history museum.
Each day fairgoers can check out demonstrations of old-time crafts and skills inside buildings on the village grounds. Free entertainment will be provided under the bandstand and on porches of some buildings.
The village comes alive when costumed history interpreters serve as hosts and open the buildings that were once located across the county.
Fairgoers are invited to see the Tractor Parade each day at 1 p.m. After the parade, the antique farm tractors are displayed on the grounds.
In an interview, Dakota City President Lisa Machacek said: “We have a great group of people working on the board and volunteering for positions and we appreciate all of their work.”
As the board president, she is not new to the village and its legacy since her late grandmother Mary Storlie was one of three women who founded Dakota City.
Machacek has been bringing her daughters to the village for years and she has been a longtime volunteer in the gift shop. Many of her extended family are board members who feel a passion about bringing the village alive in its educational programming.
“During COVID, we faced hard times, but we are trying to get things going strong again,” she said, adding it has been a challenge to recruit volunteers. A lot of past veteran volunteers have passed away or are no longer able to able to physically volunteer, she said.
“Last year we had a very successful fair and a successful Christmas in the Village,” Machacek said. “We want to help kids see how much they can do with their hands, and how you don’t always need so much to do with electronics.”
She said she appreciates the volunteers very much.
“It is team effort,” she said. “I just wanted to see what my grandma started and give it a chance going forward.”
The village fair entertainment lineup includes:
The Lakeville Sliders, a trombone and tuba sextet, will perform classical, modern music at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, under the village bandstand.
Amy Nicolai will play the piano at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Drug Store on Kids Day at the fair.
Musician Ron Seipp will perform 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 12, on the General Store porch, and at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Harris House porch.
Marv Gohman will share his musical talents on the harmonica, violin and guitar 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, under the Bandstand.
The father-daughter duo Shenanigans will perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, under the Bandstand.
The band Singleton Street will play at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, under the Bandstand on Senior Day at the fair. The band performs bluegrass, Celtic, gospel and Americana music.
The Royal-Sil-O-Ets, a clogging group, will perform twice under the Bandstand – 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 11.
John Peterson will play piano at 4 p.m. and Lowie Rutten will play his guitar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the Drug Store in the village.
The Dakota Brass Quintent will entertain at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 in the Bandstand.
The Dillinger Bank Raid will return to the village at 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, at noon and 3 p.m. near the Vermillion State Bank building.
Ann Mickow will showcase how to spin yarn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, on the Harris House porch. She will share the different kinds of wool and show how to spin it into yarn.
Check out the Dakota City website for schedule updates.
Leaders believe there is a growing demand for Dakota City’s unique connection to the Midwest’s rural past, and the county fair is the perfect time to share the educational message about life in the early 20th century in rural Dakota County.
Each year the village sees more curious young people eager to learn about the past, volunteers report.
The village board believes each person experiences change in society and its cultures and the appreciation and sharing of history is something the community can all take part in.
One new feature this year will be a world map for visitors to place a push pin in the location where their family’s journey to America started.
The village will also offer a Dakota County map display where children can locate their home and place a push pin at the location. This display will be set up in the village hall.
“Our past history is important to all of us, no matter where we originated from or our individual backgrounds, and history is more than just records and artifacts – it is the story of us all,” according to a news release. “History is filled with fascinating tales of how someone built their life, dealt with obstacles, supported their family, contributed to society and worked hard to make their dreams come true.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
