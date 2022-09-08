Learn more about Apple Valley nonprofit during free event
Mike Hawks says when he and his wife decided to “partner” with a pair of Mexican pastors in 2001 they had no idea what that would look like.
What resulted has been 21 years of Mike Hawks and his wife, Sheryl Hawks, working to encourage church pastors in Mexico through their nonprofit, Hearts in Mexico.
Some pastors the Apple Valley couple have worked with over the years have told them they decided to go into ministry because of the work Hearts in Mexico does.
“What’s just so amazing is that we’ve had an impact ... and it wasn’t something we went looking for, but it’s more like God dropped it in our laps,” Mike said. “We’re just so blessed to be able to do this.”
Community members will have a chance to learn more about what Hearts in Mexico does and meet four pastors who have been impacted by the nonprofit during a free “Meet Our Pastors” event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount.
During the event, attendees will be able to speak with pastors David and Julia De Los Reyes, of Yuma, Arizona, and Joaquin and Maria Luisa Escobedo of Colima, Baja California, Mexico.
David and Julia De Los Reyes lead the Iglesia Sinai in Mezquital, Baja California, and Mexico. They have been pastors since 1996. They have three adult children and two grandchildren. David also serves as the president of the Association of Fundamental Christian Churches, an association of 10 churches and six mission churches in Baja, California, Mexico.
The Escobedos serve the Iglesia Rosa de Saron in Nuevo Leon, Baja California, Mexico. They have two sons and have been pastors since 2002. Joaquin is superintendent of the Association of Fundamental Christian Churches, Mike Hawks said.
“Sheryl and I will share a little bit about Hearts in Mexico, how we founded it and why we founded it a little bit of what we do,” Mike said. “But I want to give most of the time to David and Julia, Joaquin and Maria Luisa to share about their passions; their dreams; what they would love to accomplish; what some of the things that they’ve done; what Hearts in Mexico has meant for them; how we have helped them.”
‘Pour into’ pastors
The journey to founding Hearts in Mexico began after Sheryl, Mike and some of their friends had taken mission trips as chaperones for the youth of their church. During those trips they met David and Julia De Los Reyes.
In 2001, Sheryl and some other friends decided they wanted to help the couple, which led to a trip to Yuma, Arizona, to discuss collaborating with them. The couple said they were part of an association of about nine churches and other pastors also needed help. Sheryl noted they couldn’t go visit each pastor, so she suggested having a retreat to bring pastors together and have a place they could “pour into and encourage everyone,” Mike said.
“My natural reaction was, ‘What?! No. We don’t know anything about holding a retreat. That’s crazy,’” he said. “Well, by the time the weekend was over we had agreed to hold a pastor retreat in November 2001.”
Since 2001, Hearts in Mexico has hosted 20 three-day pastor retreats and 18 three-day youth retreats in Mexico. In recent years 50 to 60 people have attended the pastor retreats and 80 and 100 people have gone to the youth retreats. The retreats include a speaker, prayer and worship time.
The funding for the retreats is raised from sponsors such as churches or individual donors.
“We focus strictly on building up and encouraging the pastors,” Sheryl said. “And now we’ve got, they got us into doing it with their teenagers and young adults.”
Hearts in Mexico also holds an annual Christmas party for about 10 pastors and their families, provides Christian books in Spanish for a traveling library and has sent more than 600 Spanish Bibles to churches it works with, Mike said.
In addition to encouraging their ministries, Mike and Sheryl have become part of the families of many pastors, Sheryl said.
“One of the amazing things that we’ve seen is ... almost none of the pastors have an education beyond high school. Some don’t even have that far. But their kids are now starting to graduate from high school and go on to university and get degrees and in varying fields, some of them go to more vocational type schools or a ministry school,” she said. “But we’re seeing that next generation rise up and get the education to do better than their parents did.”
For more information about Hearts in Mexico, visit heartsinmexico.org.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
