Students participating in design challenge for animal exhibit, enrichment
An annual design challenge for Minnesota Zoo animal exhibit and enrichment has grown in recent years to include schools outside of Minnesota – including one from over 3,000 miles away from Apple Valley.
Lihikai Elementary in Kahului, Hawaii, is one of 46 schools with 103 teachers participating in the ZOOMS! STEM Design Challenge. The other participating schools are from around Minnesota and Iowa.
Tai Baird, a special education fourth-grade inclusion teacher at Lihikai Elementary, has 10 students who have been working on projects for this year’s challenge. The challenge asks students to either design a unique form of enrichment for the wolves or create an expansion to the current wolf habitat that meets animal, guest, and zookeeper needs. She became so interested in the challenge she decided to fly to Minnesota from the Hawaiian island of Maui to see the wolves and the zoo in person.
Baird got a tour of the Minnesota Trail, met with zoo staff and talked to her students via Skype during her visit on Friday, Jan. 28. She brought back pictures and her impressions to share with her students. She first learned of the design challenge from another teacher at her school.
“I’m really passionate about seeing what I’m teaching and immersing myself in that project that I’m teaching my students,” she said. “They can’t do it. ... They can’t get on a plane and do that.”
Baird’s trip is the first time a teacher participating in the design challenge has traveled that far to see the zoo in person, said Kristi Berg, STEM specialist at the zoo.
“She is a very, very passionate teacher, and she just absolutely loves what she does,” Berg said. “You can tell she kind of just goes out of her way to make sure her students are getting opportunities.”
The design challenge is in its fifth year and is open to third- through 12th-grade students. Berg said most of the schools participating are at the elementary level.
Participating classes had to submit their designs by Feb. 3. The projects will be reviewed to see who will go on to present at the design challenge exhibition March 7-11. The winners will be announced at the end of the exhibition week.
“We do invite a lot of our staff to come and browse projects and included in that is often our exhibit designer,” Berg said. “Often our project managers have kind of walked through.”
According to the zoo’s website, the five wolves living there were orphaned gray wolf pups rescued from the Funny River wildfire in Alaska in 2014. The zoo opened its first gray wolf habitat on the Minnesota Trail in 2006 and at that time the zoo had only two wolves.
The zoo says while the present habitat offers enough space for the current pack, the zoo has explored new possibilities for its master plan, including expanding the wolf habitat to accommodate the larger pack.
“A new addition called ‘Wolf Ridge’ was proposed that would extend the back of the habitat and add a new visitor viewing area,” the zoo’s website states. “While this project is still only a proposed concept in the master plan, the zoo would like to see creative ways that this expansion could meet animal, visitor, and zookeeper needs and complement the existing wolf habitat in order to help determine if it should be included in the zoo’s final master plan.”
Baird said she prepared her students for the challenge by asking them about what they knew about wolves, discussing those ideas, journaling their questions, reading books, looking at pictures and doing an author study. They have also explored wolf-related topics like the economics of what a wolf needs to survive.
She also returned to her classroom this week with answers to her students’ questions.
Her students inquired about several topics including whether it’s wrong to keep wolves at the zoo; the wolves’ diet; whether the wolves still howl and why they howl; wolf behaviors zookeepers see in the zoo that they would also see in the wild and if the wolves would always remain in their pack.
Baird said she believes her students feel like their questions were answered and more.
“They want to know more, which sometimes when we teach a lesson just stops, and then we’re done with it, and we move on,” she said. “With STEM education, I’m able to build and encourage and promote more learning.”
Some of those students are continuing to read books about wolves and learning more about different wolf species. The questions students ask now are more challenging and some students are taking stands and discussing their positions at recess. Some students are changing their minds about certain ideas, Baird said.
Some of her own ideas have changed too because of her visit, she said.
“I’m just really impressed with how they’re being cared for at the zoo. Because at first I was not a fan of animals in captivity, and ... this experience really changed me for that matter,” she said.
While the design challenge submissions were due this week, Baird said she and her students will likely continue working on their designs. She wants to use her experience as an opportunity to remember that it’s possible to inspire children in multiple ways.
“As long as they’re passionate about it, I think it’s the building blocks to something even more intriguing. And I have students now who are planning and creating a budget for their family to go see the zoo,” she said. “So that tells me that it’s beyond just me, it’s bigger than me and that’s a wonderful thing.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.