Police working with owner to address safety concerns
A Feb. 7 incident involving a gun being fired outside the Apple Valley Panino Brothers has caused some businesses to be concerned about safety and city officials to be watching how the restaurant responds in the coming weeks.
Police were dispatched after multiple 911 calls came in just before 2 a.m. Feb. 7 reporting possible gunshots at Panino Brothers, 15322 Galaxie Ave.
“The original caller said a vehicle pulled up and shot at people who were outside smoking, and that seven or eight shots were fired, and that the vehicle left in an unknown direction,” Apple Valley Police Capt. Greg Dahlstrom said. “So our officers arrived in the area and started checking the area for the vehicle. It was originally reported and confirmed later that no one was injured.”
Dahlstrom said the vehicle was described as a black sedan but has not been located and no suspects have been identified. Police located “a number” of shell casings but did not find any bullet strikes. He declined to release more details on the number of shell casings found at the scene or what type of gun they were fired from because the investigation is ongoing. No firearm was recovered at the scene.
The Police Department requested a mobile camera from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office to be set up in the parking lot behind Panino Brothers for continued monitoring of the area and to serve as a deterrent.
“What I can say is that ... I don’t believe this is a random act, meaning I don’t think there’s a vehicle floating around that’s looking to folks that are, you know, out at bars,” Dahlstrom said. “What I believe preliminarily is that there was a conflict between two groups at the bar and so I don’t think there’s an ongoing public safety risk.”
Dahlstrom said after the incident the Police Department spoke with multiple businesses near Panino Brothers to explain what happened and the plans going forward.
The department has been working with the restaurant’s owner to address concerns with late night activity there, since Panino Brothers was open until 2 a.m. and the owner contacted the department on his own after the incident. The department has offered to provide restaurant staff training in threat awareness, conflict resolution and de-escalation, and the owner has agreed to schedule that, Dahlstrom said.
“We agreed to get it done as soon possible. I would imagine it’ll be done within the next couple of weeks here,” he said.
According to the city, Panino Brothers’ liquor license is owned by Josh Sanders.
Sanders could not be reached by phone or email for comment about the Feb. 7 incident. The restaurant said in a Feb. 7 post on its Facebook page that it would be closing at 1 a.m. until further notice as a precaution.
“We assure you that Panino Brothers is still a safe place to enjoy your favorite foods and quality time with friends and family. We appreciate your understanding and value your continued support,” the post said.
Bill Butler, president of Butler & Associates Insurance Agency, which is in the same building as Panino Brothers, addressed the City Council at its Feb. 10 meeting about his concerns after the incident. He cited multiple other incidents that happened in 2021 at the restaurant, including assault and public disturbance. He said he’s concerned about his employees’ safety and his business’ reputation. He asked what’s being done by the city to address “what has become a pattern” beyond what the Police Department is already doing.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw said the incident did get everyone’s attention but the council will see how this plays out and is being updated by the Police Department and city administrators.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve talked about a revocation of the liquor license, but that is within our authority. And if that’s the direction this goes, we will play that out,” he said.
Dahlstrom said there have been a number of disturbances at Panino Brothers but the department has to study whether it’s happening at a higher rate than at other establishments that are also open until 2 a.m. The department is also looking at how Panino Brothers responds in the coming weeks.
“In our conversations with our city administration, our (City Council), what we’re looking for is how Panino Brothers reacts to this ... and how they address these issues. If they go unaddressed, then certainly our counsel to the City Council would be differently that ... our efforts as a Police Department to provide extra patrol and training and deterrence are not working right there, they’re falling on deaf ears,” he said. “And so then, you know, sometimes, the way to make somebody pay attention is to have a conversation about their liquor license, but we’re not to that point yet.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
