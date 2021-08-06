Apple Valley’s Jan Matulka found herself with more time on her hands when she retired from a career as a child care provider 20 years ago.
Growing up on a farm, she had always enjoyed growing flowers but she admits she didn’t know much at the time. She was invited to join the Apple Valley Garden Club and has been a member since.
“If I’m not sewing quilts, I’m in the garden ... I’m out there all the time,” she said.
Over time, gardening knowledge was not the only thing Matulka gained from being in the club. Friendships also sprouted from it.
She said older members, some around since the beginning and aged in their 90s, have recently had to quit because of the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons. The club is trying to attract new members and she wants others to have same experience she’s had.
“I made such wonderful close friends in this club,” she said. “I don’t want to lose it.”
The club has between 20 and 30 members. Some have large gardens in single-family home backyards while others have a few potted plants on a townhouse patio.
“We’d like to get younger people anyone interested in gardening and learning. I’ve learned so much,” Matulka said.
Mary Rue, a 20-year Apple Valley resident, retired from her secretarial job with a school district in Richfield three years ago. She said joining the club was one way for her to meet some people from Apple Valley because her “whole life was in Richfield.”
She got connected with the club after attending a meeting hosted by the city about volunteering at Lebanon Cemetery. She has experience growing a vegetable garden, she said.
“I’m switching to flowers more than vegetables. It’s becoming harder and harder to grow vegetables. I have an invasion of deer that have kind of killed off just about everything that they can get their mouths on,” she said. “So this year was kind of a bad year, but I’m trying, and these ladies in the garden club are trying to help me.”
Rue said she thought her first year would be more of a learning experience, but she soon found herself jumping right in to help with programming.
“It’s been great. Everybody is so helpful,” she said.
The Apple Valley Garden Club was founded in March 1965 by nine women who came together to learn about the soil, land and climate.
“It was out of frustration and the futile attempts to grow gardens in their developer compacted yards, that the Apple Valley Garden Club was born,” according to a history of the club written for its 40th anniversary.
At that time, club dues cost $1. Meetings were held in people’s homes and the programs were created by the members and there was no park for them to plant in yet. Today, the dues are $20 each year.
The club’s first public event was the “April Showers/May Flowers” dance in April 1966 at a local country club.
Over the coming years the club’s activities grew to include fundraisers such as a bazaar, cookie sale and a plant sale; garden tours; flower shows; hosting guest speakers at monthly meetings and volunteer projects, according to the 40th anniversary history.
Club members have helped with community projects such as planting trees, flowers and other plants in Apple Valley city parks, flower beds and pots around town; developing a flower show at the Dakota County Fair and having a float in the annual Freedom Days parade.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, the club had been continuing with an annual plant sale to raise funds for guest speakers; going on garden tours; planting flowers in city parks and pots; having a Christmas party and hosting monthly meetings, Matulka said.
However in the last year, many of those activities were canceled during the pandemic. The club did not have meetings but many members continued to connect with each other by phone and sending cards in the mail for birthdays or other news, according to Rue and Matulka.
Mutulka said the club has a few in person gatherings but the activities have been more sporadic during 2021. It hopes to start up regular meetings in person in September with the topic focusing on the nonprofit Seed Savers Exchange. Meetings are held the fourth Thursday of the month at 7:15 p.m. at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road.
Community members who are interested in learning more about the club or have an interest in gardening are invited to a picnic set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Redwood Park, 311 150th St. W. The picnic will be an informal gathering of members and visitors when attendees can ask questions and learn more about the club. Food and beverages will be provided.
RSVP is required by Aug. 20 by calling Matulka at 651-322-4363. Contact Matulka by phone for more information about the club.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
