The city of Apple Valley is planning to create a task force of community members to explore a possible parks bond referendum.
The Apple Valley City Council discussed the state of the city’s park system and recreational facilities, looking into a parks bond referendum at a joint meeting held Sept. 30 with the Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
While there was no formal vote, City Council members expressed support for starting the process of investigating a parks bond referendum with residents’ input. Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said the council was not “locked into anything” but staff and the advisory committee were seeking direction on what the council wanted to do next.
“We will do our very best to communicate with the parks committee, the City Council and the community what’s going on so that there are no surprises, and then everyone has a fair chance to understand what we’re proposing,” Carlson said. “Then people will get a chance to make a fair, informed decision.”
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee began talking about a potential parks referendum in September 2018 and had a number of meetings where the future of the parks system, a referendum and possible projects were discussed in 2019. The discussions were paused in 2020 with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected death of previous Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein.
The committee resumed discussions in April after Carlson was hired as Bernstein’s replacement.
The last successful parks bond referendum was in 2007. The $14.4 million referendum funded projects, including the construction of the Senior Center; adding the lazy river and slides at the Aquatic Center; building Quarry Park, replacing playgrounds and making renovations to Redwood Pool. Other park bond referendum attempts were also made in 1971, 1977, 1979, 1986 and 1997, according to the city’s research.
The Sept. 30 presentation gave a detailed account of the current condition and age of city parks, amenities like playgrounds, sports courts or fields, outdoor rinks and recreational facilities. In the last 10 years, the city has invested about $9.1 million to keep the parks and facilities safe and functional. All told, the city has park system assets worth more than $31 million (not including Valleywood Golf Course, two ice arenas and Apple Valley Senior Center).
The city parks have been built through park bond referendums and park dedication fees collected from developers. The city uses its general fund to maintain the parks, but there is no dedicated fund for park projects. City officials say $1.1 million would be required annually to fund future replacements.
Future funding options could include: continuing to pay for projects with existing budgets; considering a dedicated fund as part of the budget process; looking at a voter-approved park referendum either through a sales tax referendum or general obligation bonds; tax abatement bonds; getting a project approved in a state bonding bill or grants.
While Carlson said the council was not being asked to decide on a future funding mechanism for the park system during the Sept. 30 meeting, multiple council members said they would not support a sales tax referendum or studying the option.
“Jesus would have to show up before I’d vote for a sales tax to be on the ballot,” Council Member Tom Melander said. “I have no appetite for that whatsoever.”
Carlson said before any possible referendum, the city should consider planning projects such as master plans for Alimagnet, Kelley, Farquar and Redwood parks; concept plans for the Apple Valley Community Center, Senior Center and ice arena.
The city intends to apply for an Active Living Dakota County grant this month for up to $30,000 to cover the cost of the projects. The City Council members said they supported looking at agreements to hire plan consultants.
Even if the city goes through a parks bond referendum process and identifies potential projects, the earliest residents could vote on one would be 2023, Carlson said. Council members said a referendum should be part of a general election and not a special election to avoid additional costs that come with a special election.
