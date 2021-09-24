Sharon and Joe Spencer of Farmington choose to take part in the new organics drop-off site to save money and to be a part of the environmental greater good.
Sharon jokes how she calls her husband “the garbologist.” “He really eliminates garbage as much as possible,” she said.
Farmington is now the eighth site in Dakota County to offer an Organics drop-off at the Farmington Central Maintenance Facility located at 19650 Municipal Dr., located near the city water tower off Pilot Knob Road.
John Exner, environmental specialist with Dakota County, welcomed Farmington residents to the Organics Drop-off site that recently opened near the public works maintenance facility building.
“We partnered with the city to provide this site that just opened last Friday, and residents are invited to bring food scraps and other compostable items to our drop-off site,” Exner said.
Free compostable bags are available at the sites to users to pick up new ones when they drop off their organics material.
Debbie Ditty of Farmington showed up Saturday to drop off her organics after she heard about the recycling program on Facebook. “I love the program because I don’t have to throw away things away in the garbage and it saves money on my water and it saves on everything,” including her water bill, she said. Today she throws away coffee grounds, table scraps and rotten food and fruit. The program has allowed her to cut down on her garbage.
“I like that there is something good that is coming out of it,” Ditty said.
Ditty recalls as a girl seeing how frugal her grandparents lived on the farm with the mentality of waste not, want now. Her grandmother stored plenty of food in a freezer house with eight freezers that could sustain and feed her 13 children all winter.
“She had he own little supe market and she would make her own butter and she would be everything back then as a mother who was very frugal,” Ditty said.
Ditty thinks about her grandparents when she takes part in the organics program.
Exner said organics are any type of denser foods that do not easily breakdown in a backyard composing bins like bones, meats, cheeses, and dairy products.
“They don’t break down well in the backyard because the bin doesn’t get to a hot enough temperature to kill off the bacteria,” Exner said.
All the Organics material are transported to a commercial composting facility in Empire Township where it is mixed with yard waste to produce a finished product called compost.
Revee Needham, a master recycler and avid composter, volunteered her time to help educate the public at the table event on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Farmington. Needham is a master recycler who took a course through Dakota County. This nationwide initiative opened her eyes to how she can actively help the environment in an ongoing way. Today she gives of her time to work at table events across the county.
Needham, who has studied environmental studies and sustainability, is now learning about city planning but she is committed to recruiting others to take part in the Organics Recycling program.
“You can bring tissues, paper towels and paper products likes pizza boxes,” Needham said.
“This type of paper that you don’t want to recycle because its low-grade paper,” Exner added.
Today there are 7,584 Dakota County residents who are registered households taking part in the program.
Urging residents to for the free organics recycling program online. Then the county can gage how many dumpsters need to be serviced, Exner said. After registering online, a kit will be mailed out to homes along with a couple organics bags to collect materials.
“We are hoping that someday we will have curbside and it will be available in the areas, so residents can have it collected at the curb but that will take some years to build,” said Exner.
Joe Spencer earned his beloved title of garbologist because he was raised in a large family of six in Rochester. “We had to condense our garbage because they would only allow one can,” he said.
Today he and his wife teach their granddaughter who will be three years old in October about how to properly recycle garbage and organics to reduce waste that helps the environment.
Users can store organics at home in a sealed coffee container or ice cream tub and place in the he refrigerator or in a plastic bag in the freezer to avoid any smell in the kitchen. Biodegradable green bags offered for free at the sites are produced from corn.
Dakota County receives state funds to support the organics programming based on population. The funds come down the pike as part of the solid waste abatement program that supports organics and recycling.
“Our goal is to get a site in every Dakota County community, that is our hope,” Exner said.
Back in 2016, Eagan was home to the first Organics drop-off site at Holland Lake Trailhead at Lebanon Hills Regional Park located off Cliff Road.
“I think farmers have been recycling for generations and they had to because it was a means for survival for some of them,” said Exner, recalling his father grew up in a large family that saved things as an early form of sustainability and recycling.
“It can help save you money with your garbage bill and if you think about how our landfills are filling up and omitting lots of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere, so if you think more long-term then maybe yourself or for your children, or just for the planet itself.”
To date, there are 7,584 registered households taking part in the Organics drop-off program in Dakota County.
Each Organics drop-off site is opened daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The following sites listed show the number of registered users. Residents are welcome to use any facility listed within Dakota County:
• Thompson County Park, West St. Paul – 1,639
• Holland Lake Trailhead in Lebanon Hills Regional Park – 2,386
• The Mulch Store in Empire Township – 431
• Lakeville Water Treatment Facility – 1,165
• Dakota County Transportation Shop in Hastings – 650
• Mendakota Park in Mendota Heights – 481
• Civic Center Park in Burnsville – 574
• Farmington Maintenance Facility – 258
• The Mulch Store in Rosemount is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
To register, www.dakotacounty.us, and search organics or call (952) 891-7557.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
