Planning member: ‘We can’t just abolish’ the small businesses
The Farmington Planning Commission continued a public hearing for Great Oaks Academy’s request to expand its charter school, urging developer Wellington Management Company to communicate with the five business tenants of the shopping center that would be displaced by the expansion.
Dozens of Great Oaks Academy parents spoke during the Tuesday, March 14, public hearing at city hall. The council chamber was filled with parents and residents along with business owners who would be displaced if the expansion is approved by the commission and the City Council.
The charter school at 115 Elm St. opened its doors in 2022 in a former grocery store space in downtown Farmington.
Great Oaks Academy is seeking approval of an amendment and conditional use permit that would allow for further expansion, which would displace @Bat, USA Nails salon, Weng’s Kitchen Chinese restaurant, Hale Nutrition and a Verizon authorized retailer store.
“We have literally dropped over $70,000 out of our own pocket to put into that building, and I don’t care if you guys relocate us, but who the hell is going to put that money back into a new build out,” said Jessica Grisim, owner of Hale Nutrition store that sells Herbal Life nutritional shakes.
The proposed expansion calls for renovating the strip mall and build an addition.
It would include new classrooms, restrooms, cafeteria, office space, science and art rooms. The addition to the northeast side would include a lobby area, restrooms, storage areas and an 5,200-square-foot gymnasium. There would be a courtyard to the south of the proposed gym and green space.
Great Oaks Academy
Great Oaks is a tuition free, classical charter school built on pillars of rigor, literature, wonder and virtue, according to its marketing materials.
It employs 29 staff members and would add more if the expansion is approved.
The property is currently owned by Farmington 115 LLC, known as Wellington Management Company.
According to the school’s 2021-2022 annual report, 2021-2022 enrollment was 188 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The report indicates up to 316 students will be enrolled in 2022-2023 in K-6, 365 in K-7 in 2023-2024, 463 in K-8 in 2024-2025, and 515 in K-9 in 2025-2026.
Commission members didn’t question the need for the expansion or the plans associated with it.
They were mostly concerned about the future of the commercial businesses that would be displaced and what the businesses said was the lack of communication from Wellington Management.
Commission Chair Dirk Rotty said the commission needs to have a representative from Wellington present at the next Planning Commission meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, to answer questions and address concerns from business owners and the commission.
During that time, he suggested the city work with the business owners on re-location plans.
Planning Commission Member Phil Windschitl agreed there should be something in mind for the businesses.
“They have been around longer than the school has been around, and I feel like we just can’t abolish them and just think we are going to eat up $70,000 worth of improvements they have made to their business,” he said.
“I don’t think we would be doing right by our business owners to go forward with this,” said Commission Member Rebecca McAbee.
Rotty said it would be better to continue to the public hearing sensing that if the conditional use were put to a vote, it would not likely pass.
Urgency to expand
Great Oaks Academy Director Paul McGlynn said the school cannot wait very long.
McGlynn said if the conditional use permit is not approved, there will be no bond funds to build.
Great Oaks Academy will need to secure bonding for the addition. McGlynn said a bonding package will include a site plan and information to demonstrate growth and viability. The bond funder would be an institutional buyer.
It would take about 120 days after the permit is approved before the school could prepare the bond paperwork by May. It would take another 90 days for prep time and another 30 days for the bond, assuming there is a good bond market, McGlynn said.
“Once the bond is funded, then we have to acquire the site and then immediately start construction in the @Bat,” space. The lease for that @Bat space will move over to the developer on April 1.
McGlynn told the small business owners that none of the other four small businesses would need to vacate their leased spaces for another 15 months.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
