Family: My parents are John and Kim McDevitt and I am an only child.
City of residence: I live in Burnsville and attend Apple Valley High School.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation I will be studying mathematics and potentially physics at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I chose this field because throughout high school I have most enjoyed math and science. For me math is logical and practical, I appreciate situations with a correct solution and enjoy applied mathematics within science. I’m a concrete sequential thinker, and enjoy problem solving challenges. I also have had amazing experiences with all of my math and science classes and teachers throughout high school and attribute much of my appreciation and enjoyment to them.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Ms. Voss, one of my teachers at AVHS, has been a wonderful mentor for me. Despite having never met her before my senior year she was a crucial part of how I have planned for my future. Ms. Voss has been an amazing sounding board as I have worked to determine my course for the next phase of my life from providing college suggestions to setting me up with professionals in potential career fields.
What activities were you involved in and how did they help prepare you for the future?
Throughout high school I was involved in band, math team, tennis, National Honor Society, and Girls Who Code, among other activities. These taught me countless lessons including the value of time management and the inevitability of failure. I have learned the value of small time blocks throughout my day and using them productively. I also learned that not everything is going to work the first time which is OK, and will make me better the next time.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My favorite memory from high school is a marimba duet I played with a friend my junior year. We persevered through time constraints as well as my getting a concussion three weeks prior to the performance. Our performance was the best we’d ever played the piece, and we were both ecstatic with the results.
What advice would you give to younger students?
I would advise students to get involved. I have met so many of my friends through activities not classes. Extracurriculars are the perfect way to meet others with similar interests and hobbies as well as those you may never encounter in class. Activities are also a great way to find what you are passionate about, and can help shape your plans for the future.
