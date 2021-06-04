Family: I have a mom, Natalie, and a dad, Larry, as well as two sisters, Annika and Cassie.
City of residence: I have lived in Apple Valley all of my life, I attended to Greenleaf Elementary, and Falcon Ridge Middle School, so I have been fortunate to stay in one school district through all 18 years of my education.
What are your plans after graduation?
After high school I will be attending the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. While there, I plan on studying accounting and finance. Additionally, I hope to take advantage of the various study abroad programs the University of Minnesota offers.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
My junior year I took a yearlong introductory course in accounting, and it showed me the value of having a strong background of knowledge in the field. I have long had an interest in the banking and financial system and would one day like to work at the SEC or the Treasury.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My sisters have been very helpful in giving me guidance. Both went through the same schools as I and attended the University of Minnesota. They had very different, yet similarly enjoyable and rewarding experiences throughout their schooling, so I have never hesitated to ask them for advice.
What has been the most difficult part about the changes in learning models this year?
The biggest difficulty from this year came when we went to full-time distance learning. For most of the fall, Eastview was in a hybrid model of learning. Yet in November, when cases started to spike, we stopped going to school. It was difficult because us students had just started to get a routine going in hybrid learning.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
My friends and I made the most of the last year by always staying in touch on the internet, even when we were in lockdown. In the early days of the pandemic, we Facetimed a lot and had outside gatherings. Now that we are all fully vaccinated, it is a lot easier to get together like we used to.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My favorite memories from high school definitely come from being on the football team. Even though our season this year was rocky because of the pandemic, it gave all of us players a sense of normalcy to come to practice every day and escape the boredom of lockdowns.
What advice would you give to younger students?
My advice to younger students may sound cheesy, but it would be to soak up every moment of their high school experience. I know it can be easy to wish away time, especially when you are in a less than ideal situation like we have been, but ultimately high school goes by way too fast to not try to make the best of every day.
