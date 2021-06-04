Family: David Friedt, dad; Carla Friedt, mom; Jayden Friedt, brother
City of residence: Lakeville
What are your plans after graduation?
My plan is to attend the University of St. Thomas after high school. I will be majoring in psychology as well as playing football for their program.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
The mind is such an intricate part of who we are, for me the idea of studying the mind always fascinated me.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
For me, it all starts with the football coaching staff and players who have made my last four years truly special. My parents also have been amazing people in my life and have always supported me in the best way possible.
What has been the most difficult part about the changes in learning models this year?
Honestly for me, it was just the constant change. I’m the type of person who doesn’t enjoy change and when you have four different learning models that certainly poses a challenge.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
Spending quality time with the people in your life is what I have done to make the most of the situation. Although the pandemic was challenging, it allowed us as a society to reconnect to what matters most, and in some ways reacquaint yourself to the ones you love.
What’s your favorite memory about high school? What advice would you give to younger students?
My favorite memory is being able to participate in sporting events with my peers. No matter who you are, find a community in high school that you can be a part of, having that support group is amazing and is truly something special. There are endless amounts of activities to choose from, so there is something for everyone. I really do believe that.
