City of residence: Apple Valley
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to attend Rice University and double major in neuroscience and economics.
Why did you choose this direction/field?
My dad is a physician and all my life I have looked up to him as a doctor, so I would like to follow in his footsteps and pursue medicine. One of my main goals in life is to serve my community and help those around me and working in the medical field would give me this opportunity. I am also interested in the business world. Double majoring in economics would allow me to explore my interests in business along with my pre-med plans, and ultimately learn more about where they meet and come together.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My ninth-grade government teacher and club advisor Ms. Dumonceaux is someone I would consider my mentor. She is always extremely supportive and very caring of her students. During this last summer, my friend and I had the idea to start a student social advocacy club. Ms. Dumonceaux supported our idea and helped us grow our club throughout the last year. She had complete faith in us and I will forever be grateful to have had the privilege of working and studying with her.
What has been the most difficult part about spending your senior year in a distance learning model?
The most difficult part about spending my senior year in a mostly distance model was keeping personal relationships with my friends, peers, and teachers. Over Zoom, it is much more difficult to participate and stay engaged as a learner, so this was a challenge for me throughout the year. Despite this challenge, I believe that I have grown in my communication skills and have learned the importance of using technology to stay in touch with friends and teachers, a skill I’ll need for the rest of my life.
What have you, your friends, and your family done to make the most of the situation?
To help stay connected with each other, my friends and I started Facetiming regularly. We group facetime with five to seven people on one call almost every day and we try to stay connected by watching movies together on Netflix and hosting virtual art sessions. As a friend group, we have grown extremely close over the year. My family has also helped me with the challenges of staying at home and online all day by watching movies together, going on daily walks, and encouraging me to take each day one at a time.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
Looking back at my high school career, my favorite memory is my first day of senior year. It was the first day back from half a year of distance learning and I remember feeling really excited to have a slightly more normal school experience (although we later switched back to distance). It was the first time in months that I had seen some of my peers and I felt thankful to have the opportunity to see my friends and teachers in person again.
What advice would you give to younger students?
For younger students going into high school, make sure to take time for yourself every day. Although sometimes it can feel difficult, taking time to read, watch a movie, and hang out with friends outside of the stress of homework, tests, college admissions, and school in general is really important to maintaining your mental health. I would also say to younger students to try not to stress about the things that are out of your control and try not to compete with your peers. High school is about self-improvement, growth, and persistence, so focus on yourself and your goals- not those around you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.