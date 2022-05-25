Family: I currently live with my mom, dad, and grandparents on my mom’s side. I have a sister who currently lives in Minneapolis. She graduated from Iowa State University last year and majored in business.
City of residence: Apple Valley
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation, I plan to attend Minnesota State University Mankato and major in medical laboratory science. Outside of schooling, I plan on pursuing music on the side and drumming for bands that I may be a part of.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
Currently, I plan on majoring in medical laboratory science because I wanted to work in health care but didn’t want a lot of direct human interaction. Not only that but I also enjoy the lab atmosphere and science. I feel that it is a good fit for my future career, and I think that I wouldn’t regret going into it.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Dan Frankenfeld was probably the most important mentor I had. He was the director of Eagan Drumline and was someone who I got the privilege to work with all my years in high school. School, outside factors, and a turbulent time for the drumline organization caused a lot of stress for me outside of school, and lost my musical passion. Dan was there to keep me level-headed and help me reignite my passion.
What activities were you involved in and how did they help prepare you for the future?
Throughout my high school career, I’ve always been involved with music in some way whether that be marching band, concert band, indoor drumline, or a band outside of school. It helped me learn to try my best to balance things in my life instead of just focusing on what I found fun. It also helped me with my time management skills with balancing homework, practicing my instrument, other hobbies, and normal life stuff.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
I could go on forever about memories in high school but I think my favorite is when I got a chance to go on a field study in Grand Marais for a week in February. We got to do many winter activities that I usually don’t do and it was fun. The entire trip was a great experience with getting to know my classmates for a week straight with very minimal phone use.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Always hold on to the things you love to do and don’t listen to anyone’s discontent about whatever those things are. School can be very stressful and an escape is something that is important to have. It doesn’t hurt to step back from school and focus on the things you enjoy.
