Family: I’m an only child that I live with my mom and dad.
City of residence: I’m originally from Colombia, but now I live in Eagan.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to go to Winona State University for Special Ed.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I grew up with a reading disorder, so I want to help and give back to those who also grow up with the same issue.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way?
I’ve had so many people that has helped me, but especially Mrs. Unzicker.
Who were they?
Mrs. Unzicker, which was my IEP case manager for two years.
How did they help?
She taught me to believe in myself more; she helped me learn how to grow in my education, and helped me become who I am today.
What has been the most difficult part about the changes in learning models this year?
Social connect has been the hardest thing this year, not just with my own friends but also my new teachers this year. Your school year goes a lot better, if you have a good connection with your teachers.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
My friends and I would do socially distanced bonfires all summer and fall. Once winter came we did weekly Zooms, until we came back in person in the spring.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My favorite memory is our random trips to a fast food restaurant or our weekly bonfires. These memories helped our group get so close.
What advice would you give to younger students?
No matter how hard it gets there is an end insight; what does matter is you enjoying life where you are now, because next thing you know your graduating.
