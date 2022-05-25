Family: Sophia Abuga, Fred Onuko, (parents) Edgar, Daisy, Melody (siblings)
City of residence: Eagan
What are your plans after graduation?
Coe College, nursing with the goal of becoming a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
The nursing path is a perfect fit for me because it emphasizes the caregiving aspects of health care. I look forward to the opportunity of forming meaningful relationships with patients.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Mr. Autry, my House teacher, and Ms. Porterfield, my science teacher at Eastview. Mr. Autry would always offer a listening ear through my accomplishments or anxious moments. He is always celebrating others and spreading positivity. Ms. Porterfield is supportive, relatable, and authentic. She wrote all my college and scholarship recommendations and is one of the main reasons why I survived the last two years of high school.
What activities were you involved in and how did they help prepare you for the future?
I participated in Youth in Government and Model United Nations for four years and it allowed me to develop debating skills as well as introduced me to the world of civic duty. Sitting and listening to other political ideologies taught me to listen to arguments objectively.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
We went on a winter exploration trip to Grand Marais last spring to a cabin with no running water and electricity. It was such a wonderful bonding experience with my peers and it taught me that we could have a wonderful time with the little we had. I am always talking about that trip because of how much it truly represented the overall SES experience.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Be easy on yourself, and protect your peace. It can be easy to get caught up in comparing yourself to your peers which in the long run only makes it harder on your mental health. Focus on making your life easy by being proactive, responsible, and doing things that make you happy. Protecting your peace may mean removing yourself from situations that don’t support your personal growth.
