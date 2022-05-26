Graduate Q&A: Conner Elliott, Apple Valley High School Patty Dexter Patty Dexter Author email May 26, 2022 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Conner Elliott Photo by John Engler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Family: Kara Haueter, Keith Elliott, Max Elliott, Jayden Haueter, Ian HaueterCity of residence: RosemountWhat are your plans after graduation?Attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study education and play football.Why did you choose this direction/field of study?I chose this direction because I love working with kids and I feel that I can become a great mentor for kids of all ages.Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?The people who are the biggest mentors have to be my parents. They have taught through so much adversity and it’s very inspiring.What’s your favorite memory about high school?My favorite memory of high school is making the state wrestling tournament.What advice would you give to younger students?My advice would be to not let opportunities go, because those opportunities can set you up for life. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags University Of Wisconsin-eau Claire Conner Elliott Apple Valley High School Apple Valley Rosemount Rosemount-apple Valley-eagan School District 196 Class Of 2022 Graduation Patty Dexter Author email Follow Patty Dexter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Rochester-based Newt’s restaurant coming to Apple Valley Amazon Fresh grocery store is taking shape in Eagan Principal charged with soliciting officer posing as minor Lakeville North student creates sign Record-shattering triple jumper leads Irish into championship season E-editions Dakota County Tribune May 20, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek May 20, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek May 20, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.