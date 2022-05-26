grad q&a avhs connor elliott web.jpg

Conner Elliott

 Photo by John Engler

Family: Kara Haueter, Keith Elliott, Max Elliott, Jayden Haueter, Ian Haueter

City of residence: Rosemount

What are your plans after graduation?

Attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study education and play football.

Why did you choose this direction/field of study?

I chose this direction because I love working with kids and I feel that I can become a great mentor for kids of all ages.

Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?

The people who are the biggest mentors have to be my parents. They have taught through so much adversity and it’s very inspiring.

What’s your favorite memory about high school?

My favorite memory of high school is making the state wrestling tournament.

What advice would you give to younger students?

My advice would be to not let opportunities go, because those opportunities can set you up for life.

