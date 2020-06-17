Family: Mom Kellie, dad Carl, brother Kenji
City of residence: Richfield
Involvements during high school: I’ve been a varsity basketball player for three years. I took Developmental Psychology my senior year – a class that allowed me to teach sixth-graders twice a week about drug prevention, I’ve volunteered in a fifth-grade classroom at Diamond Path Elementary two to three times a week, and I’ve worked as an assistant coach with the Breakthrough Basketball summer camps. I’m a member of the National Spanish Honor Society and the Black Honors Association.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending Augsburg University to play basketball and major in elementary education.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
After spending a lot of my time teaching fifth- and sixth-graders for the past two to three years, I’ve found a love for helping kids develop both in the classroom as well as on the basketball court.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My parents have been the best mentors I could ask for in my life in helping me understand the importance of being sharp in the classroom and on the basketball court. They’ve helped me figure out who I am as a person, which has made being a teacher and a coach an obvious choice for me.
What has been the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
Eastview’s varsity basketball team was a top five team for the majority of the season and we were on the cusp of playing our section final game. After an early first-round exit last year, our team worked extremely hard to get back to the tournament this year. Unfortunately, the day of our section final game, we got the news that the section and state games were canceled; the lack of closure for our basketball season was really difficult.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
I had my 18th birthday this past April, and my Developmental Psychology class had a surprise drive by at my house to celebrate my birthday. I live 15-20 minutes away from my school and where the majority of my classmates live, so for them to take the time out of their day to come celebrate my birthday, meant a lot to me and I will always remember it.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My mom is a teacher at Eastview High School, and even though it’s not a specific memory, something I’ll always remember is going up to her office after class ended and seeing her face light up as she sees me. Although I’ve never said anything to her about it, it’s always the best feeling to see my mom after a long day of school.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Enjoy your time with your friends, teammates and teachers. Your high school years are some of the best times of your life and although it’s hard to not take anything for granted, I think that the class of 2020 is a prime example of how things can change in a blink of the eye. Make the most of your high school experience!
