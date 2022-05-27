Family: My mom, dad, two older sisters, a younger sister, and my younger brother.
City of residence: Burnsville
What are your plans after graduation?
To attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and pursue a degree in computer science.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I found a love for gaming and did a lot of coding in elementary and middle school. Being able to build these cool games or useful tools to help everyday life is a rewarding profession.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
I didn’t really have a mentor but the closest thing would be my two older sisters. They gave me advice when I needed it and helped me explore new hobbies. My sisters also were by my side helping me figure out this entire confusing college application process.
What activities were you involved in and how did they help prepare you for the future?
Activities I was involved in were Speech, Debate, Black Honors Association, and Muslim Student Association. These activities enabled me to grow as a speaker and leader, as well as refine my work ethic.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My favorite memory was a recent one at our evening senior recognition ceremony. When I was called I was expecting average applause from my graduating class. To my surprise, my peers were already cheering and shouting my name before our vice principal could even finish announcing it. Even after, my teachers and family were making comments about just how much applause I got.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Try to improve yourself little by little every day. You cannot change your habits overnight. It is a difficult process but one that is even more rewarding.
