Family: Mother, Father, Grandparents
City of residence: Inver Grove Heights
What are your plans after graduation?
Attend technical college for a couple years then after that and once I find a job I’ll make as much time to travel as I possibly can because I really want to see the world.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I’m a very hands-on person when it comes to working. I can’t have a desk job sitting down and doing paper work all day. That’s not me, I have too much energy for that.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
I’ve had a lot of mentors in my life it’s hard to pick one person. Whether it’s people giving me advice, family, or people who have become like family, everyone in my life has helped me one way or another.
What has been the most difficult part about the changes in learning models this year?
Probably trying to maintain focus because when you’re at home it’s easy to get distracted. Once we went back to in person this wasn’t an issue and I found school more so able and less stressful because it was smaller classes, easier to ask questions/get help.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
Spending time together while being safe and keeping a small group makes things very easy and safe with the situation we’re in. Trying to just stay around each other and be as safe as possible.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
In junior year (before COVID) my school took some students on a trip to Australia, it was an amazing place and I’ll never forgot how beautiful it is.
What advice would you give to younger students?
There’s going to be a lot of stress on you and in the future it’s bound to come; just remember that take things slow. Rushing never helps. It’s our job to get past those things.
