Family: I live with my two oldest sisters, my brother in law and two golden retrievers.
City of residence: Farmington
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on attending the University of Missouri-Columbia this fall! I plan on majoring in nursing and minoring in pre-law.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
All of my siblings have chosen to go into the healthcare field, and have all shown me the power of helping others. I have a huge love for children, and plan on taking my education into nursing to pursue a career as a midwife, and my interest in law to keep my desire for education alive.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Yes, I definitely had a mentor! My oldest sister has pushed me to work my hardest to reach every goal I have had. When my sisters and I were younger, we didn’t have all of the opportunities that I have now; which causes my sister to push me especially in my education.
What activities were you involved in and how did they help prepare you for the future?
Activities that I participated in during high school were the fine arts and the performing arts. I believe that these activities have helped me by gaining the confidence to be in front of an audience, and an advocate for others’ stories. These activities have also taught me discipline, such as memorizing lines, knowing that a cast would depend on me. Which will relate to memorization of what type of medicine a patient needs in my career setting.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My favorite memory of high school would have to be when our class as seniors won the homecoming cup! I remember cheering till my throat hurt, and celebrating with my friends like someone had just won the lottery.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Advice I would give to younger students would be to not take things for granted. I know it sounds cliché but time has flown by so fast, with two weeks left of school, I wish I could take every great moment of high school and play it again.
