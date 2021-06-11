Family: I live with my parents and twin sister, Emma. Of my other two sisters, one is a rising senior at UW-Madison, and the other is working and saving for college.
City of residence: Apple Valley
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation I hope to take a long nap and enjoy a normal summer. You may see me suffering through a run, saving for college at Target, or playing made-up sports. Next year, I will attend the University of Michigan, double-majoring in Biochemistry and Math, with a minor in Spanish.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I chose Biochemistry because my long-term goal is to study medicine, ending with some mix of research and clinical practice; math because it’s too fun to resist; and Spanish after sitting in a class with mostly native-speakers.The STEM theme is present because I am atrocious at writing.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Mr. Peterson, my calculus teacher, invested in me when I was trying to start my calculus tutoring service (check out NoLimits Tutoring on YouTube), which has since branched off. Other mentors include Mr. Scalise and Mr. Desens, who gave me hundreds of growth opportunities on trumpet.
What has been the most difficult part about the changes in learning models this year?
The isolation. Obviously the district reacted to the virus, but having no input about being randomly ripped from your friends, doing online school in the dead of winter with seven hours of daylight, and sitting alone on a screen all day for several months wasn’t great for anyone’s mental health.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
As nobody had been this bored since the nine months before our birthdays, we had to fill the indefinite recess, “learning” new instruments, discovering what pushups are, venturing through online math courses, and – shoot, Schoology crashed. My family and friends also found more time to spend outside running, walking, or talking.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
Graden Hill screaming Sign, Sealed, Delivered at R&B gigs; Sophia Kickhofel going insane on Georgia on My Mind during Broadway; and Sam Streeter playing my part on trombone better than I was on trumpet in Pit Orchestra. Look these people up in 10 years.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Pursue and perfect your passion without stressing yourself out about things that don’t matter. Dive deeper into chess, German, Chemistry, basketball, whatever. You will be more successful devoting yourself to something you love and not following what someone else thinks your passion should or shouldn’t be.
