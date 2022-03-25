Apple Valley Home & Garden Expo is April 1
People looking for ideas and help completing their home-related projects may find what they need at the 21st Apple Valley Home & Garden Expo.
The free event, hosted by the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Eastview High School, 6200 140th St. W., Apple Valley.
About 80 home improvement related companies are scheduled to be present. Chamber President Ed Kearney said the expo offers the chance for people to gather information on and talk to multiple businesses all in one place.
“I think the most important thing here is right now you don’t know who the contractors are. Are you just going to go into the phone book and just pull anybody out or onto Google or whatever,” he said. “Here, you meet the company and meet the people, or you see their testimony. You can feel their materials and it makes a difference.”
The chamber vets vendors annually and does not allow companies to participate if they have an action on record from Department of Commerce, Kearney said.
Kearney said this year’s vendors not only include remodelers, but there are a lot of outdoor and landscaping-related companies for services such as tree removal and snow removal.
“You’re seeing people really model more than in most years; I’d say the last two years to kind of stay at home,” he said, adding that people are also remodeling instead of moving because of the tight real estate market.
“If you’re not moving out of town, you got to pay just as much to get a new one. So that’s why people are pretty much investing into their own home and part of its that equity to your house.”
Bobby Jensen of KARE 11-TV will host a free seminar at noon. Jensen’s presentations usually draw a good crowd, Kearney said.
“He’s heavy into lawn care and outdoor gardening,” he said.
Kearney noted that the show is moving back to more of its traditional format before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The expo was last held indoors in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 with the outbreak of the pandemic and it was held outdoors on a later than typical date at Eastview High’s parking lot in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The majority of the expo will be held indoors with the exception of local Boy Scouts serving food, The Home Depot providing children’s crafts and Apple Valley fire trucks being on display. Kearney said with safety in mind, the booths will be more spread out with wider aisles.
Kearney said in past years the event has drawn an estimated 6,000 people. He’s heard home and garden shows planned in other communities aren’t expected to hit pre-COVID-19 attendance levels and he’s predicting the same will be true for Apple Valley’s expo.
He’s hoping to get at least 3,000 to 3,500 people this year. Generally the show draws attendance from a wide area, he said.
“We’re expecting a good crowd,” he said.
For more information about the expo, contact Apple Valley Chamber at Facebook @AppleValleyMN or at info@applevalleychamber.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
