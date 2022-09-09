all gapp services 25th web.jpg
Apple Valley resident Kim Armstrong founded Gapp Services Inc. in 1997. The nonprofit provides transportation services to Dakota County residents needing a ride to various types of appointments. Gapp Services is currently seeking more volunteer drivers as the number of available volunteers has dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Dakota County nonprofit provides rides to residents with no transportation

Ten years ago, Dick Tollefson was looking for a way to get out of the house when he heard about an opportunity to become a volunteer driver.

