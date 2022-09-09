Dakota County nonprofit provides rides to residents with no transportation
Ten years ago, Dick Tollefson was looking for a way to get out of the house when he heard about an opportunity to become a volunteer driver.
Tollefson, an Apple Valley resident, has been a driver for Gapp Services Inc. for the last decade. The nonprofit provides transportation services to Dakota County residents needing a ride to various types of appointments.
“I considered it being almost exactly what it is; people needing help, ranging from younger kids to through 80, 90-year-old people,” he said. Gapp Services is marking its 25th anniversary this year. Founder and Executive Director Kim Armstrong said the nonprofit’s first ride was on July 17, 1997.
“I started that because I seen there was a need for veterans to get to the VA hospital,” she said.
Armstrong, who lives in Apple Valley, is a member of the Apple Valley American Legion Auxiliary and noticed the lack of options for veterans to get to necessary appointments if they didn’t have their own reliable transportation.
She was in between jobs when she founded Gapp Services and it eventually became her full-time job. The nonprofit initially started with two drivers and initially focused on helping veterans connected with the Apple Valley American Legion.
It later became connected with the Dakota County Veterans Services and its transportation services expanded further when Dakota County contracted with Gapp Services to provide rides for the county’s corrections after-school program.
At first, many riders included single mothers and over time the demographic has shifted to include more elderly people, Armstrong said.
“We’re doing about 300 (rides) a month,” she said.
From 2012 to 2021, Gapp Services provided 48,496 rides to 49,738 riders. More than 1.79 million miles have been traveled, according to Armstrong.
Presently, rides can be provided to Dakota County residents for medical, dental and counseling appointments, court dates, or for getting services at Dakota County and Social Security offices. Any county resident with no other mode of transportation can use the service and rides will be given anywhere in the metro and out-state Minnesota.
Gapp Services provides “curb to curb” service unless notified that more assistance is needed. Rides can be given for people who use wheelchairs if they can transfer themselves, Armstrong said.
The fees for the rides are donation-based.
Challenges
More recently, Gapp Services is facing challenges with funding and having enough volunteer drivers available to meet ridership needs.
Armstrong said its funding has been cut nearly in half and it’s looking for financial support from individuals or corporate sponsors. It’s currently looking for a person who can help with grant writing to fill in some funding gaps.
“We get reimbursed by the mileage for the drivers and then the drivers get reimbursed,” she said.
Volunteer drivers are currently reimbursed 62.5 cents per mile from the time they leave their home until the time they return home.
Armstrong said the COVID-19 pandemic has also affected access to alternate transportation modes in the county. Neighbors Inc., which services northern Dakota County communities, put its transportation program on hold at the outbreak of the pandemic and has not brought it back.
“We were the only nonprofit agency in Dakota County with a volunteer driver program that didn’t quit,” she said.
Before the pandemic, Gapp Services had 19 drivers and had typically been able to get enough volunteers through word of mouth. That figure has since dropped to nine. Armstrong is hoping to get the numbers of drivers back up, she said.
Drivers need to have a good driving record, be insured, submit to a criminal background check and have a reliable vehicle. Some training is provided.
Most current drivers are over age 50 and either fully or semi-retired.
“Some of them have been in a tough spot themselves. Some have been through the chemo and radiation either themselves or their spouses,” Armstrong said. “All of them are just caring people that want to help someone.”
Tollefson’s driving experience has allowed him to see a lot of new places in the Twin Cities he had never been to before, he said.
Tollefson said he generally doesn’t engage the riders in conversation unless they initiate it. However, drivers have to be prepared to work with different types of people and “have some sort of personality.”
“Most of these people wouldn’t get ... the care because they can’t afford a cab. They don’t have neighbors,” he said. “It’s either us or nothing.”
Armstrong said the hours and days drivers can work are flexible. Those who are interested in becoming a volunteer driver can contact Armstrong at 952-953-9299.
Learn more about Gapp Services at gappservicesinc.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
