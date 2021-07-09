Community members are supporting the family of a 26-year-old Apple Valley man who drowned in Lake Minnetonka July 1, by raising over $16,000 a week after his death.
Benjamin A. Garcia Lopez was anticipating the arrival of his first child, a daughter, who was expected to be born during the week of July 5, according to the GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/17715ce6 started by Garcia Lopez’s older brother, Carlos Garcia, to help pay for funeral expenses and provide assistance to the family.
“Ben was obviously excited about having his first child, due this week. Ben was preparing everything for his beautiful yet to be born daughter that you should see any young proud Father doing,” Carlos Garcia wrote. “He was excited and happy for a day that will not now be as we all had hoped and planned.”
Garcia Lopez was at Commons Beach in Excelsior at the time of the incident. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol received a report of Garcia Lopez going underwater and not resurfacing at 6 p.m. July 1.
Three water patrol boats, the South Lake Minnetonka Police, Excelsior Fire and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources all responded. A DNR conservation officer saw Garcia Lopez underwater upon arriving at the scene. The conservation officer and Hennpin County deputy jumped in the water and were able to pull Garcia Lopez out of the water and lift him into a patrol boat. Lifesaving measures began on the boat and paramedics took over once the boat returned to shore, according to a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Garcia Lopez was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he later died at 7:55 p.m. July 1, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was an accident.
Carlos Garcia grew up in Chaska, attended school there and graduated high school in 2014. He enjoyed arts and sports and loved nature and animals, according to his obituary.
He was remembered during visitation and a funeral service on July 7. He is survived by his fiancée, Victoria; his daughter; step-father, Charles Well; grandparents, brothers, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
