Companion Linc, Project Explore were two of Tanya Mott’s favorites
A Lakeville woman who was killed in a car crash on Feb. 12 is being remembered by family and friends as a bright light that shined every day of her life.
Tanya Ann Mott, 32, was born July 30, 1990, in Minneapolis, graduated from Rosemount High School and Transition Plus Special Education School, worked a number of jobs at MCRI in Burnsville and lived the past five years in Lakeville with her foster family – Tommy and Meghan McCaffrey, and their children Macie and Brody.
“Living on the autism spectrum, she accepted who she was and brought joy to all those around her,” the family said in an obituary. “Her daily calls or voice messages to her mom, dad, and sisters were started by, ‘I had a good day today.’ Every day was a good day for Tanya.”
The family said Mott, who attended elementary and middle school in Bloomington, never missed a day of school or work, was always positive and was interested in being on the move and meeting new people.
“She was eager to introduce her family to her friends and work associates to make sure that no one was a ‘stranger,’ ” the family said.
Among her favorite things were spending time with her sisters, nephews and foster family, overnights at her mom’s, and going for walks with her dad (especially Lake Harriet).
The family said she was the longest annual pass holder for the amusement park at the Mall of America at 30 years. She also enjoyed all things Disney, writing in her journal, the family cabin, being a door greeter on Sundays at Berean Church in Burnsville, music (the Spice Girls), dogs, and birds.
The family is raising funds to support two of Mott’s favorite social groups – Eagan-based Companion Linc and District 196 Community Education’s Project Explore, which support individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
Companion Linc is a community-based day program where Mott would do many fun activities every week. Project Explore hosted many dances for special needs adults that Mott loved to attend, the family said.
“These very special organizations that brought so much joy and fulfillment to our sister’s beautiful life,” the family said.
Mott is survived by her mother, Carol Tentinger; stepdad, Charles Tentinger; father, David Mott and partner Jackie Melgard; sisters, Teegan McFall (John-Ben) and Geena Dunklau (Jorge); step-siblings, Gabriel Rohan (Elena), Abigail Ramirez Tentinger and Madeline Ramirez Tentinger; nephews, River, Cedar, and Indigo McFall; and special friend Mary Hautman.
The fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/tanya-mott will continue until Mott’s funeral can be held. The family is waiting until her mother is healthy enough to attend. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser total was above $10,000.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
