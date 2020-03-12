Westview Elementary School held its annual Apex Fun Run Feb. 27.
According to the school, the event is estimated to have raised $12,000 for the Westview PTO budget to help support students’ educational efforts and build school and family relationships. In the days before the run, Apex staff taught daily leadership lessons in classrooms. The classes could earn incentives such as winning prizes, dance parties, pizza parties and playing outdoor games with members of the Apex team. All students were able to participate in the run and get an Apex T-shirt that parents and teachers marked off each time they made a lap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.