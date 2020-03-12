av westview fun run web.jpg
Photo submitted

Westview Elementary School held its annual Apex Fun Run Feb. 27.

According to the school, the event is estimated to have raised $12,000 for the Westview PTO budget to help support students’ educational efforts and build school and family relationships. In the days before the run, Apex staff taught daily leadership lessons in classrooms. The classes could earn incentives such as winning prizes, dance parties, pizza parties and playing outdoor games with members of the Apex team. All students were able to participate in the run and get an Apex T-shirt that parents and teachers marked off each time they made a lap.

