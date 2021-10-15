Check out live theatre this weekend at Rosemount Steeple Center Theatre when the Front Porch Players cast give a second weekend of performances of the play "A Doll's House."
The classic play written in 1879 by Henry Ibsen tells the story of the fate of a married woman who at that time in Norway history lacked reasonable opportunities for self-fulfillment in a male-dominated world, despite the fact that Ibsen denied it was his intent to write a feminist play.
Play Director Keith Reed said "It aroused a great sensation at the time, and caused a storm of outraged controversy that went beyond the theatre to the world newspapers and society."
Tickets are available for three weekend shows at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Tickets run $15 each or $12 for Rosemount Area Arts Council member, and can be purchased online rosemountarts.com/dollshouse or at the door.
