Cast of "A Doll's House"

 Photo courtesy of Front Porch Players and Rosemount Area Arts Council

Check out live theatre this weekend at Rosemount Steeple Center Theatre when the Front Porch Players cast give a second weekend of performances of the play "A Doll's House."

The classic play written in 1879 by Henry Ibsen tells the story of the fate of a married woman who at that time in Norway history lacked reasonable opportunities for self-fulfillment in a male-dominated world, despite the fact that Ibsen denied it was his intent to write a feminist play.

Play Director Keith Reed said "It aroused a great sensation at the time, and caused a storm of outraged controversy that went beyond the theatre to the world newspapers and society."

Tickets are available for three weekend shows at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

Tickets run $15 each or $12 for Rosemount Area Arts Council member, and can be purchased online rosemountarts.com/dollshouse or at the door. 

