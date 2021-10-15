Celebrate fall at Leaf Fest in Eagan with family events from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Caponi Art Park in Eagan.

Masks are strongly encouraged.

The fall event offers attendees the chance to frolic in the big Leaf Pile, take part in a scavenger hunt or wax leaf casting or take a fall foliage Nature Walk. The walks are schedule at noon and 2 p.m.

A musical group called BS Project will perform at 1 p.m. in the studio parking lot in a show called “Hues and Views.” The program will feature oboe and saxophone playing instrumental variations in a color-inspired musical duet to celebrate fall and the natural, peaceful park.

