Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers topped the charts in rock and roll history and sold out shows for four decades.
The Rosemount Area Arts Council (RAAC) has announced the Tom Petty tribute band Free Fallin’ will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.
The band Free Fallin’ has successfully toured the country for almost 15 years and played before thousands of fans at festivals, fairs, venues and concerts.
Along the way, the show has evolved into a complete and spectacular live music production.
The show will feature the best hits of Tom Petty and the production will include the instruments and costumes that re-create the authentic experience of a real Tom Petty concert.
Free Fallin's 2018 “Broken Hearted Tour" played more than 90 shows in 15 states and included an invitation to play for Tom Petty’s “Birthday Weekend” in his hometown of Gainesville, FL, where thousands from all over the world gathered to celebrate his music.
The group's 2019 “Legacy Tour” performed in nearly 20 states.
The current “For Real Tour” has the group playing on big stages throughout the country.
The Free Fallin' band strives to give rock fans what they want - Tom Petty’s greatest hits they all know and love.
Tickets for reserved seating is $35 ($28 for RAAC Members) at the Steeple Center 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount.
Box Office hours are Mondays 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays 9-11 a.m., Thursdays 1-3 p.m.
