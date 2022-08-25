Free Fallin' Tom Petty tribute band performs at Steeple Center

Rosemount Area Arts Council (RAAC) announces the group Free Fallin’, a Tom Petty tribute band, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount. 

 Submitted photo

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers topped the charts in rock and roll history and sold out shows for four decades.

