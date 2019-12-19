Both increasing from 2019 to 2020
The Apple Valley City Council adopted its 2020 budget and approved the final 2020 tax levy on Dec. 12.
The City Council held the annual truth in taxation hearing prior to voting on both items. A preliminary budget and levy were approved by the council in September.
For the average Apple Valley home, city taxes make up about 34.7 percent of a property owner’s bill. The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District makes up 40.5 percent; Dakota County makes up 21.3 percent and the remaining 3.5 percent comes from other sources, according to the city’s 2019-20 winter newsletter.
Here are four things to know about the city’s adopted 2020 budget and approved final tax levy.
1. The total budget revenues and expenses in 2020 are both increasing over 2019.
The 2019 adopted total budget approved in December 2019 was projected to have $75.39 million in revenues and $88.13 million in expenses. The 2020 budget is expected to have $78.45 million in revenues and $90.71 million in expenses.
In 2019, 42 percent ($37.62 million) of expenses is designated for the enterprise funds; 39 percent ($35.38 million) will go to the general fund and 14 percent ($12.94 million) will go to the road fund. The remaining 5 percent ($4.76 million) will go to all other funds, according to the presentation.
Revenues, according to the city, are expected to be generated from:
• User and franchise fees: 39 percent ($30.36 million).
• Taxes: 33 percent ($25.98 million).
• Transfers/administration fees: 18 percent ($14.23 million).
• Intergovernmental revenue: 6 percent, ($4.47 million).
• Licenses and permits: 2 percent ($1.75 million)
• Other revenues (fines, interest, etc.): 2 percent ($1.64 million).
Finance Director Ron Hedberg said items of note for the 2020 budget include utility rates going up by 5.6 percent for the average user ($8.02 per quarter or $2.67 per month); conducting the 2020 general election at an increased cost of $194,000; full-time positions for a police officer, communication/media specialist, utility operator and streets maintenance operator; projections for higher sales at Apple Valley Liquor and spending $12.9 million for the street maintenance program.
2. Residential property taxes on a median value home will increase by 5.5 percent ($55 per year).
The annual tax impact for the 2020 median value home of $277,700 is $1,073. In 2019, a median value home was $260,300 and the city portion of taxes was $1,018.
Hedberg said the economy appears to be slowing. The state budget is projected to have a surplus but there’s likely no change based on that for Apple Valley.
Overall property values are increasing by 7.74 percent. For specific property classes, the largest increases from 2019 to 2020 were apartments at 14.19 percent, cabins at 10.42 percent and residential at 7.85 percent. Agricultural properties decreased the most at 62.46 percent, according to the presentation.
3. The city provides a breakdown of how the annual tax bill for the median value home is spent.
According to the presentation, here’s where the tax dollars go:
• Police: $333.
• Parks and recreation: $159.
• Public works: $136.
• Street maintenance program: $122.
• Fire: $76.
• General government: $71.
• Finance and information technology: $64.
• Debt service: $49.
• Community development: $35.
• Unallocated: $28.
4. The levy for city taxes is increasing by 3.91 percent from 2019 to 2020.
The approved 2020 levy is $27,381,000 and the approved 2019 levy was $26,350,000.
Hedberg presented a breakdown of 2020 levy percentage increases to compare other metro cities with Apple Valley.
Here’s how Apple Valley stacked up, according to the presentation: Minnetonka and Plymouth 7.4 percent; Eagan and Lakeville: 7 percent; Woodbury: 6.1 percent; Burnsville and Edina: 6 percent; Brooklyn Park: 5.5 percent; St. Louis Park: 5 percent; Bloomington: 4.8 percent; Apple Valley: 3.9 percent; Eden Prairie: 3.5 percent, and Maple Grove: 1.7 percent.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.