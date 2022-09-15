The Apple Valley City Council approved the 2023 preliminary levy and proposed budget during its Sept. 8 meeting.
The preliminary levy is about $32.039 million while the proposed budget for all funds is about $85.2 million.
Here are four things to know about the preliminary levy and proposed budget.
1. The 2023 preliminary levy is a 7.42% increase (about $2.21 million) over the previous year.
The final 2022 levy was about $29.82 million. Finance Director Ron Hedberg said some drivers for the overall levy increase include increased debt service, general election costs, new positions, a worker’s compensation rate change and the cost of motor fuel and natural gas.
“Adoption of this proposed budget and property tax levy establishes the maximum levy for 2023. In the coming months the amount of the total levy may decrease, but not increase,” Hedberg wrote in his Sept. 8 report to the City Council.
2. The 2023 property taxes would show an increase of 9.45% on the city’s portion of taxes for a median value home of $352,800.
This means the total bill on the city’s portion of taxes would be about $1,274, an increase of $110 from 2022. The 2022 median value home was $302,400.
3. The general fund in the proposed 2023 budget is projected to have about $40.43 million in revenues and expenses.
The city broke down how the general fund would be spent as follows: personal services, 63%; commodities, 22%; transfers to road improvement fund, 10%; capital outlay, 4% and transfers to municipal building fund, 1%.
General fund revenues, according to the city, are expected to be generated from:
• Taxes 74.1 %
• Transfers in, administrative charges and reserves 6.4%
• Licenses and permits 4.9%
• Other charges for services and rentals 4.7%
• Parks and recreation charges and rentals 3.5%
• Inter-governmental revenue 3.4%
• Other revenues 1%
• Fines and penalties 0.7%
4. The public budget meeting is set for Thursday, Dec. 8.
During the meeting the City Council is expected to vote on certifying the final 2023 levy and adopting the 2023 budget. During the meeting, the public can offer comments about the budget and levy.
Prior this meeting, Dakota County will send parcel-specific notices during the second and third weeks of November.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
