Three Dakota County Board seats, attorney’s position have three or more candidates
Three Dakota County Board races and the county attorney’s position will be on the primary election ballot on Tuesday, Aug. 9, since three or more candidates filed as of the deadline of May 31.
The primary election will whittle the candidate fields to two.
Five candidates have filed to run for an open seat on the Dakota County Board in District 4.
Longtime County Board Member Kathleen Gaylord won’t seek re-election in District 2, which has changed composition and placed Board Member Joe Atkins, currently in District 4, in District 2.
The candidates for District 4, which includes most of Rosemount and portions of Eagan and Inver Grove Heights, are Bill Droste, Robert (Bob) Heidenreich, Seema Maddali, John K. Murphy and Logan O’Grady.
Droste is the longtime mayor of Rosemount, has served on various city commissions, and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Board.
Heidenreich is owner of The Deck Store in Apple Valley. He said on his website that he has a meaningful agenda set to save open spaces and protect against disastrous new zoning laws.
Maddali, who ran for the District 3 seat in 2020, works as an emergency room physician at the VA Minneapolis and has more than 37 years of clinical experience with board-certification in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care.
Murphy is a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Eagan and an Inver Grove Heights City Council member whose term expires in 2024.
O’Grady, a Rosemount resident, was a staffer for the Minnesota Senate, serving as committee administrator of the Capital Investment Committee, was director of policy and public affairs at Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, practiced law at a private law firm before taking his current position as executive director of the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association.
The primaries in the other two districts include:
District 2, which includes a portion of Inver Grove Heights, West. St. Paul and South St. Paul, where Atkins will face Jimmy Francis and John Wheeler.
District 6, which includes Lakeville, where Board Member Mary Liz Holberg will face former Lakeville City Council Member Brian ”Baldy” Wheeler, owner of Baldy’s BBQ in Lakeville, and Mike Robole, a small business owner, who served in the United States Navy Reserve in an enlisted and officer capacity.
The county attorney’s race also has a crowded field, which includes County Attorney Kathy Keena, Matt Little, Elizabeth Lamin and Jeff Sheridan. More information about the candidates is at tinyurl.com/359dr9rc.
No primary will be needed for two County Board seats, the sheriff’s position, and all five Soil and Water Conservation District seats.
Board Member Laurie Halverson is facing Janine Hudson, who has worked in social services and is a previous candidate for County Board, in District 3, which includes northwest Eagan and Mendota Heights.
Board Member Mike Slavik is unopposed in District 1, which includes Farmington and townships to the southeast.
Dakota County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joe Leko is the only candidate for sheriff. Sheriff Tim Leslie is not seeking re-election. Soil and Water candidates who are running unopposed are:
District 1 - Kevin Chamberlain
District 2 - Laura Zanmiller
District 3 - Chelsea Skog
District 4 - Bruce Johnson
District 5- Jayne Hager Dee
