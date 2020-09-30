League of Women Voters hosts District 7 county commissioner candidates
Questions around transportation issues and how the county engages with the public made up the bulk of the Sept. 23 virtual forum the League of Women Voters of Dakota County hosted for the Dakota County District 7 commissioner candidates.
County residents had the chance to hear responses from candidates and Apple Valley residents Chris Gerlach and Mary Hamann-Roland during the event, which was livestreamed on YouTube. The forum has been archived for viewing on the Rosemount and Apple Valley city YouTube channels.
Dakota County’s District 7 includes all of Apple Valley and Rosemount Precincts 3 and 5.
Gerlach, the incumbent candidate seeking reelection, served as a Republican in House District 36A from 1999 to 2002 and House District 37A from 2003 to 2004. He served as a Republican senator in District 37 from 2004 to 2012.
He has been on the Dakota County Board since 2013. His current term expires in 2020.
Gerlach serves on several committees including the Dakota County Community Development Agency; Dakota County Regional Railroad Authority; Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board, Greater Metropolitan Workforce Council, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Board, Suburban County Work Group on Regional Issues and Vermillion River Watershed Joint Powers Board.
Hamann-Roland is presently serving her sixth term as Apple Valley’s mayor and has been in the office since 1999. Prior to that she was a Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board member from 1993 to 1999.
Hamann-Roland serves on several local boards and committees including the Apple Valley Arts Foundation, Transportation Advisory Board, Dakota Broadband Board and High Performance Partnership for Dakota County.
In addition to communication and transportation, the candidates were asked about the county’s role in land conservation, the county’s health, the county’s relationship with the Metropolitan Council and the biggest issue facing the county.
Community engagement
The candidates were asked about what community engagement means to them how they would make County Board meetings more accessible and how stakeholders are involved and identified when decisions are made.
Gerlach said certain types of community engagement are mandated by law, including having open meetings and mandated public participation opportunities.
Activities that go above and beyond what’s required include releasing plans for public comment or public open houses for transportation or parks issues. Gerlach added that this engagement doesn’t work unless people take an active participation role and take advantage of those opportunities.
Hamann-Roland said events like the candidate forum were also examples of engagement. She added while public meetings are ways to connect with the public, she wanted to expand on that. She said other examples include cultural competency training Apple Valley police officers have done, talking with Boy and Girl Scouts as they clean up parks or attending City Council meetings and speaking at schools as an elected official.
When asked about making board meetings more accessible, Gerlach said there have been changes and upgrades made to the County Board room to improve the ability to access the meeting virtually. He noted that governmental entities meet at all different times of the day. He said while he can see how that can be a hindrance, people shouldn’t wait until the board meeting to influence decisions or outcomes. People should be involved earlier in the process.
Hamann-Roland said it’s important for the meetings to be recorded and archived so people can listen to them later and that it’s easy to find online. She believes government can do better and be an organization of “continuous improvement.”
In discussing stakeholders, Gerlach said it depends on the issue but many stakeholders are identified through their involvement with different groups, relationships with county staff or people who have expressed interest in different plans being created.
Hamann-Roland said county commissioners and other elected officials should be accessible to constituents, so people feel comfortable contacting them with questions or to discuss an issue.
Transportation
The candidates were questioned about transportation-related topics including their thoughts about greenway trail development in parks, what measures should be taken for pedestrian safety and making improvements to mass transit in the county.
Gerlach said balancing development of trails while trying to protect environmentally sensitive areas is a struggle. The county wants its parks to be accessible for all types of people and recreation but they want to preserve natural areas. He added the county’s Planning Commission spends a lot of time on parks issues.
Hamann-Roland agreed that it is a balancing act and said that’s a time when people need to be engaged in the process. There is a need for people-focused transportation that’s built in a sustainable way but it should be done with an eye to conservation.
Gerlach said pedestrian safety is a problem that’s been increasing over the years as the population has grown. He believes one of the biggest ways to address is to separate the pedestrian area from the busy road whenever possible. Other solutions could be pedestrian bridges and tunnels or traffic signals.
Hamann-Roland said problems come from transportation systems that were created without keeping the pedestrian in mind. Connections need to be made that are bicycle friendly, with lighting where necessary. Engineers are starting to design differently as they look at how people use the system.
When discussing mass transit improvements, Gerlach said he doesn’t believe mass transit should all be centralized because there’s some benefit of maintaining local oversight for quality of service, safety and route control.
Hamann-Roland said there need to be more east-west connections to help thicken the transit system. Leaders should also think about pressing for more transit routes that help young people get to Dakota County Technical College and essential workers to get to their jobs.
