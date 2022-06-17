The site of the Apple Valley AMC Theatre could see redevelopment in the future.
CenterPoint Integrated Solution LLC and AP Apple Valley Limited Partnership have an interest in razing the existing 72,916-square foot multi-screen movie theater at 15630 Cedar Avenue and constructing an 80,000 square-foot materials sales store called Floor & Decor.
Carmike Cinema opened the theater Dec. 18, 1998, and it was taken over by AMC in 2016, Apple Valley City Planner Tom Lovelace said.
Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist said Floor & Decor representatives have told the city the company is hoping to submit a land use application for initial consideration by a Planning Commission meeting in August.
The Planning Commission discussed and offered preliminary feedback without voting on the topic during a sketch plan review on May 4.
“During the interim, they have taken feedback from the May 4 Planning Commission discussion related to parking, access and building elements into their planning,” Nordquist said.
The Apple Valley AMC Theatre is still open and operating. When asked about when the lease for the theater ends, Nordquist said the property seller and buyer both declined to reveal more detailed timing “to retain the integrity of the present open business operations at the AMC Theatre.”
Floor & Decor is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, according to its website. Based in Atlanta, it offers tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories. The chain was founded in 2000 and operates 166 warehouse-format stores and five design studios in 34 states as of March 31. There are no stores in Minnesota.
Maple Grove is another area of the metro where the company is looking to establish a presence in the state and plans to redevelop a former movie theater space. The Maple Grove City Council approved a concept plan and development plan Feb. 7 for the former AMC Theater site. The plans include the conversion of the theater building into a Floor & Decor store, along with three additional retail or restaurant buildings on the site. The Maple Grove AMC had closed recently before the City Council’s action, Sun Newspapers reported.
The city report for the May 4 Apple Valley Planning Commission indicate the AMC Theatre site is guided commercial and zoned as a planned development, which allows for a mix of certain types of neighborhood convenience retail, office, medical, restaurant, commercial recreation, transit-related and institutional uses.
Permitted uses for the site include convenience stores, offices, daycare centers, restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys, athletic clubs and on-sale liquor in conjunction with a restaurant, the city said.
“The proposed retail operation is not listed as a permitted or conditional use. Therefore, the planned development ordinance will need to be amended to allow for the proposed operation,” the report states. “Also, the proposed development plan indicates that the building will cover 28.5% of the site, which is 8.5% more than what is currently allowed in Zone 1 of the planned development. The applicant will be requesting an amendment to the ordinance to allow for a building coverage increase from 20% to 30%.”
The preliminary plans presented May 4 included tearing down the theater building and removing all but the most northerly parking lot. The new building would have the main entrance facing east, directly across from Cortland Square senior apartments. The project would add 71 parking spaces along the east side of the property, the report states.
The project applicants proposed to access the site through a new driveway to Gaslight Drive. The city engineer is recommending that the new drive not be allowed because of interference with the left turn lane from Gaslight Drive to 157th Street West. Gaslight Drive also is a designed as a three-lane road with a shared turn lane. City staff would recommend the existing driveway in front of the theater should remain, according to the report.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
