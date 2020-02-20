Gala supports Eastview Community Foundation programs
In 2020, Eastview Community Foundation is marking its 20th year of supporting schools and students in the Eastview High School attendance area of Apple Valley and Eagan.
Community members are invited to help the foundation continue this work in the community by attending the sixth annual Light the Night gala fundraiser from 5:30-11 p.m. March 7 at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville.
“More than anything, we just want to get a wider breadth of the community involved and knowing about the organization. For us too, it’s just a really great way for people to start their involvement, said Jennifer Nichols, foundation board vice chair and Light the Night co-chair.
Community members can purchase tickets at evcf.org and get $15 off of their ticket price with the coupon code “DAKOTA” through Feb. 26. For more information about the event, email Sheri.Langen@evcf.org.
Nichols and Sheri Langen, Light the Night co-chair and a board member in charge of individual memberships, provided five reasons to attend the gala:
1. It’s an opportunity to support local schools.
Langen said the foundation supports Highland, Diamond Path, Greenleaf, Thomas Lake and Oak Ridge elementary schools; Black Hawk, Falcon Ridge and Scott Highlands middle schools; Eastview High School, School of Environmental Studies, Dakota Ridge School and the Area Learning Center.
Nichols said the foundation gives back to schools through scholarships to high school seniors living or attending school in the Eastview attendance area; classroom grants for teachers and random acts of kindness funds that are provided to schools to use as discretionary dollars for students in need.
According to the foundation, over the past 20 years, the foundation has provided over $1.4 million in scholarships to graduating seniors and more than $300,000 in grants to the teachers and schools.
Light the Night is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“Last year we raised $35,000 in the one night. It supports all of our scholarships, grants and the random acts of kindness,” Nichols said.
2. It’s a fun night out with members of your community.
The evening includes a sit down dinner, games and several entertaining activities. Organizers try to make it a varied experience. The event draws about 150 people each year and the foundation would like to see that number grow, Nichols said.
“You get to learn about what we do at EVCF. You get to talk to other people who are in the district. The money all goes to a great cause,” Langen said.
3. Attendees have several opportunities to bring home prizes.
Nichols said there is a purse raffle, which is always popular, along with a wine toss and beer wall.
4. Various auctions offer a chance to get restaurant gift cards, event tickets and more.
Nichols said there are several items up for bid at the silent and live auctions including “tablescapes,” which are elaborate centerpieces with a different themes, theater tickets, Minnesota Wild tickets and Journey concert tickets. People must be present to bid on the auction items.
5. Attendees can play a game for the chance to take it home with them.
Nichols said, Mike Haugh, an Eastview High teacher, made a wooden dart game and donated two of them for the gala. It’s the third year he has donated a game made by him. People will compete to win one of the sets and the other set will be available as an auction item.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
