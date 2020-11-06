Four currently work in Minnesota
The Apple Valley City Council plans to interview five finalist candidates later this month for the open parks and recreation director position.
Huelife, the firm the city hired to help with the candidate search process, released the finalists’ names to the newspaper Nov. 5. All of the candidates, but one, currently work in Minnesota. Apple Valley Human Resources Manager Melissa Haas said the interview dates are tentatively set for Nov. 19-20.
According to Huelife, the finalists are Spencer Arvold, Eric Carlson, Christopher Esser, Travis Karlen and Jim Zinck.
Arvold works as the sports and recreation director for National Sports Center, a nonprofit organization serving as the operating body on behalf of the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission. He’s worked in this role since 2018. His prior experience includes other roles at the National Sports Center – manager of sports programming and sports programmer, according to Huelife.
Carlson is currently the parks and recreation director for the city of Inver Grove Heights, a position he’s worked in since 2007. He’s previously worked as parks and public works director for the city of Champlin and in multiple roles in Burnsville’s parks and recreation department including recreation facility manager, recreation supervisor, recreation programmer and park maintenance, Huelife said.
Esser is director of parks and recreation for South St. Paul and has been in the position since 2005. He was previously Prior Lake’s recreation supervisor, a recreation programmer for Mendota Heights, a recreation leader in St. Paul and an administrative parks and recreation intern in Woodbury, Huelife said.
Karlen is the acting parks, recreation and cultural arts director and recreation services manager for the city of Encinitas in California. He’s been the acting director since May 2020 and the recreation services manager since 2017. His prior experience includes working as community services manager and community services superintendent in Irvine, California, and recreation manager in Costa Mesa, California, according to Huelife.
Zinck is the Valleywood Golf Course manager for the city of Apple Valley, a position he’s worked in since 2007. Prior to that he worked as a golf recreation supervisor for Apple Valley, Huelife said.
The five finalists were among 67 people who initially applied for the position. The list was trimmed to 13 potential finalists for the council to consider for interviews after Richard Fursman of Huelife screened the candidates and got more information about their background. The five finalists to be interviewed were selected from that group of 13.
Park Maintenance Superintendent Mike Endres has been working as acting parks and recreation director since late March after the sudden death of Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein on March 21. The City Council learned in August that Endres had indicated his desire to return to his return to his previous position by the end of the year.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.