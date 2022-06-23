School seeks to expand high school program offerings
FIT Academy public charter school reached a milestone earlier this month by graduating its first class of seniors. It’s also planning for the future as the school’s enrollment is expected to continue growing.
The Apple Valley school at 7200 147th St. W. celebrated the graduation of two seniors, Gavin Rohricht and Simon Abraham, during a small ceremony, June 7. FIT Academy teacher Keelin Hurley gave the commencement address. The two graduates will attend Dakota County Technical College, Executive Director Claud Allaire said.
Rohricht and Abraham started with the school as eighth-graders when it opened in fall 2017 as a K-8 school in a converted movie theater building. The space was formerly occupied by Paideia Academy, another charter school that had closed at the end of the 2015-16 school year. FIT Academy has since added grades at the secondary level to become a K-12 school.
“I think it was especially meaningful for us to see our graduates come from our first class of students,” Allaire said.
FIT Academy’s educational philosophy centers around empowering students to “live fulfilling, responsible, and successful lives by purposefully integrating mental, physical, and emotional development. Our FIT acronym represents these as Fitness, Intellect, and Teamwork,” according to the school’s website.
There were around 15 11th-graders during the 2021-22 school year so Allaire anticipates next year’s graduating class to be significantly larger, he said. The overall enrollment was about 209 students with just over 50 of those students being in ninth through 11th grades.
Allaire said the school is working to offer more opportunities for its high school students such as enrolling more students in PSEO and forming partnerships with other schools to offer sports such as volleyball, soccer, basketball and cross country. The school currently offers sports for its middle school students through partnerships with other schools.
“We do also offer quite a bit of (high school) elective courses. I believe we are offering several different electives next year including Spanish, introduction to engineering, yearbook, history of the Olympics, personal fitness, college and career planning, psychology, and a few others,” he said.
Future planning
Allaire said enrollment since the COVID-19 pandemic has been flat but the school believes it will “see a big bubble next year.”
“We have a lot of new enrollments for next year,” he said, adding the school believes total enrollment could reach around 330 or 340 students next year.
The school’s administration is having preliminary conversations about potential future facility improvements focused on secondary students. Allaire said he anticipates the school having an agreement in early 2023 with the building’s owner about a general concept of what those improvements would be. The school still has to have a financial plan for funding the improvements and board approval before bringing anything to the Apple Valley Planning Commission and the city.
“The goal is for us is to be able to provide a quality facility for our students in all grades,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
