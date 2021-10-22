Veteran dog trainer brings
40 years experience, passion
Spending a few minutes at Fissan Training Kennels, it is clear dogs of many breeds obey and seem to love the trainers.
Owner Carol Nassif has a gentle, patient demeanor with the dogs, and pooches large and small respond to her by obeying and getting along well together. The dogs respond to her quiet, calm dog training style.
Fissan Training Kennels opened Oct. 4, in the Farmington Mall located off Highway 3 in Farmington. The storefront sells dog-focused products like all natural, high-end dog food, supplies and harder to find grooming equipment, along with a few special items Carol has used throughout the years with her dogs.
As high school sweethearts, Carol and Robert Nassif have been married for 33 years. They always planned to open a dog training facility and this was a dream they kept working toward.
Working professionally in public health as a registered nurse with infection prevention in the field of epidemiology at a Minneapolis hospital for 30 years, she is now ready to see her dream actualized. Robert, who has worked in retail operations, flooring and installation, is on board and ready to work to make their new business a success.
The couple decided on the business name “Fissan” because it is their surname spelled backwards.
“We have been wanting to do this for a long, long time, and we have talked about eventually doing something like this and we were going to build, but then the price of materials went through the roof,” Carol said.
Living on an acreage near Dennison, they began investigating potential spots to open their dog training business. This Farmington retail spot seemed perfect.
Dogs have always played a big part in the couple’s life. They are parents to four children who all love dogs and the family owns eight standard American Eskimo dogs and one mini dog.
Carol has built a reputation within the dog community as a dog trainer. She is well known in the area for teaching 4-H youth, judging competitions at Dakota County Fair in Farmington and at dog shows across the nation.
“I show them all over the country and I have been a 4-H instructor, and I am a United Kennel Club judge that is like the American Kennel Club. I do good canine citizen evaluations for the American Kennel Club,” Carol said. The couple are proud to share how they own some of the top-ranked American Eskimo dogs in the United States.
Why are Eskimo dogs so appealing besides the fact that these dogs behold a sweet demeanor and possess snow white, fluffy fur? Carol said these dogs are very special to her and her family.
“They are an all-around farm dog that have a double coat, so they do shed, they are alarm dogs, so they do bark, but they are very smart for the entire family, but they are not a one-person dog,” she explained. American Eskimo dogs need to be trained because if these dogs are not trained, they have a likelihood of taking over a household, she said.
Fond of dogs as a young girl, Carol explains she knew right away these furry creatures would have a prominent place in her life.
“When I was young, my parents would not let me have a dog because I had nine siblings,” Carol said. But she was determined and decided she could walk dogs and hang out with puppies a few hours a week.
“I taught myself how to work with dogs,” she explained. When she was older, the first dogs that stole her heart were Mia, a golden retriever, and Kelly and Nicki, both Irish Setter dogs. As a teenager, Carol took Nicki to compete at Minnesota State Fair.
For years, the couple has owned, bred, and loved multiple dogs, and have supported American Eskimo dog rescue operations for more than 35 years. Carol is a member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers and believes in dog training with an emphasis on positive reinforcement and puppy socialization.
“The dogs all get worked with gate manners, sitting, place training and we are doing daycare and training,” she said. Dog training classes offered include evening classes, private classes, and consultations. The training facility will offer stay-and-train classes where Carol will work with each dog for a week, every day.
“At the end of the week, we have the owner come in and then we work with the owner and show them what we went over,” Carol said.
She understands dogs' personalities and breeds, and her teaching style caters to understanding a dog’s body language, and, of course, dog treats allow for behavior modification.
“I can train any dog, but the issue is getting them to be a good family member,” she said. The staff will work to train the whole family on how to best interact with their furry family member. This work will help the dog develop good dog manners.
Fissan Training Kennels sports new, bright green turf outside bordered by white fencing in the backyard, outdoor space. New cement sidewalks allow her to be with the dogs in a group without any dirt on doggie paws.
“The dogs stay nice and clean, and we have a process to disinfect everything,” Carol said, to promote good animal health.
The kennel installed two new professional dog washing tubs to enable them to do dog grooming and some nail trimming services. “We will not do any high styling, but just the basic grooms,” Carol said.
Elysia Mader, a new employee and family friend, is now an apprentice learning all about dogs and the dog training industry.
Many families became new dog owners during the pandemic or added a new dog to the fur family, Carol said. They expect there will be a large demand for their services. “We will be working with dogs that have behavioral issues,” she said.
“We are big into the community,” Robert said. The new Farmington business invites all to come and check out the new place and introduce themselves.
Check out new November dog training classes at www.ftkennels.com, on social media platforms or call 651-332-2622.
