Fish story invades oceans of media

Overgrown goldfish in Keller Lake a cautionary curiosity
Overgrown local goldfish, some the size of bowling pins, have become an international media sensation.
July 9 social media postings from the city of Burnsville with photos of overgrown goldfish found in Keller Lake generated 2 million engagements and 7,700 shares, a city spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Social media led to mainstream media. The story has been covered by outlets in countries including Germany, France, Sweden and the United Kingdom. U.S. media including the Washington Post, Axios, Newsweek, USA Today and National Public Radio swarmed the story, along with outlets around Minnesota.
“We thought we’d come and address the giant goldfish in the room everybody’s been talking about,” Carissa Larsen, Burnsville’s communications and community engagement director, told the City Council at a work session Tuesday.
The post on Twitter and Facebook was a plea from the city.
“Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!” it said. “They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”
Some residents near Keller, located in Burnsville and Apple Valley, have reported seeing groups of large goldfish in the lake, said Caleb Ashling, Burnsville natural resources specialist.
The city hired Minnesota firm Carp Solutions to do a fish survey, Ashling said. Ten large goldfish were found earlier this month and 18 more were found Monday. Some reached 18 inches long and weighed about 4 pounds.
“This is not the first time we’ve had problems with goldfish at Keller,” Ashling said.
Carp Solutions uses boat electrofishing to capture the fish, founder Przemek Bajer said. Wires electrify the water, stunning the fish, which float to the surface for netting and measuring. The fish were killed.
Goldfish look small in the pet store but can grow to be a “pretty sizable animal” in a natural environment, Ashling said.
By stirring up sediments and harming lake plants, the bottom-feeders can cause algae blooms under certain conditions, he said.
Releasing them into lakes and ponds is illegal, he said.
“It’s never good to have goldfish in the lake, and we want people to know that,” Ashling said.
The survey, still in its initial stages, will provide an estimate of the number of goldfish in the 52-acre shallow lake and determine next steps, he said.
“We don’t necessarily think they’re taking over the lake,” but the two cities need to be proactive to protect the lake they manage jointly and safeguard water quality improvements made in recent years, he said.
The media frenzy will likely subside.
“Caleb and Daryl (Jacobson, Burnsville natural resources manager) have been great sports about taking on as many interviews as their busy schedules could fit,” Larsen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.