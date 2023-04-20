Minnesota Valley Transit Authority
The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is one of four public transit providers across the nation being recognized by the Federal Transit Administration for excellence in sustainability as part of Phase 2 of their Healthy Planet Challenge.

“We know public transit is inherently better for the planet than many other modes of transportation,” said Luther Wynder, MVTA CEO, “This plan shows MVTA’s commitment to improving our climate impact while continuing to deliver for those who rely on our service to live their lives. It’s an honor to be recognized as a national leader and this recognition is an impetus to redouble our efforts at the Minnesota

