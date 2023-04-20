The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is one of four public transit providers across the nation being recognized by the Federal Transit Administration for excellence in sustainability as part of Phase 2 of their Healthy Planet Challenge.
“We know public transit is inherently better for the planet than many other modes of transportation,” said Luther Wynder, MVTA CEO, “This plan shows MVTA’s commitment to improving our climate impact while continuing to deliver for those who rely on our service to live their lives. It’s an honor to be recognized as a national leader and this recognition is an impetus to redouble our efforts at the Minnesota
Legislature advocating for dedicated funding to achieve our sustainability goals.”
MVTA’s Sustainability Plan is recognized as the Most Transformative in the nation.
Among the initiatives in the Sustainability Plan are:
- Cut annual building energy consumption in half by 2030, based on 2018 baselines.
- Support transit-oriented development throughout the MVTA service area.
- Reduce water consumption by 2% each year.
- Contribute to the statewide goal of 20% VMT reduction by 2050.
- Increase sustainable procurement by 2% of annual expenses each year.
MVTA said it is aligned with best-in-class transit agencies in developing a forward-thinking vision regarding sustainability and climate action. MVTA said it has implemented a triple-bottom-line prioritization of environmental, social and community, and economic solutions, which is a common practice in sustainability planning.
MVTA said it is and will continue seeking funding support from the state of Minnesota to implement many components of the sustainability plan and meet climate goals.
