Farmington Police Department led a successful 2021 Toys for Town community event Saturday, Dec. 18, at Farmington High School.

Hundreds of loyal volunteers showed a spirit of giving by donating time to make sure their neighbors enjoy a happy and and blessed Christmas.

Civic and youth groups showed up in many ways to select the perfect toys to give that will surely bring joy to their children's eyes on Christmas morning.

Families and friends sat and wrapped hundreds of gifts before teams of volunteers dropped off the tidings of comfort and joy to local homes.

Check back to read how one Farmington family has been committed to giving back to the Toys for Town tradition and this community for a more than 20 years.

Tags

Load comments