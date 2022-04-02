Organizers look for new teams,
dancers, local business sponsors
The Farmington Relay for Life will return this summer in its full glory to celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers — and organizers hope to attract participation from surrounding cities as well.
All are welcome to organize a team and attend the event. It includes a celebratory survivors walk, speakers and luminaries that will light up the night sky and encircle the track from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington.
Connie Honrud, longtime chair of the event, said plans are already underway and she wants to get the word out early and encourage teams to start forming.
Last year the Farmington Relay for Life took place in July at Farmington Lutheran Church. With COVID-19 orders in place, the outdoor event didn’t include the traditional walk around the track, a formal program or food vendors and entertainment.
“We will be able to have speakers again, games and food to purchase, and the biggest part, we will be having our survivors walk and our bagpiper will be back,” Honrud said.
“I am working on trying to get a Lakeville group together because Lakeville has been invited and it is open to any surrounding cities,” Honrud said.
Musician Tom Stonehouse will play a few songs on bagpipes during the survivors walk around the track.
“He is a fantastic young man who comes and plays, he is just superb and I think his father was our original player and he came a couple times with father, and he thought it was such a moving experience, that he answers the call to come and do it again,” Honrud said.
People in Farmington and other area cities are invited to take part in the annual event that raises awareness and funds for cancer. In recent years, cancer survivors from Lakeville and Rosemount have joined the event.
“We will be having a silent auction again,” Honrud noted.
Anyone can contact a team member to get a white luminary bag or contact Honrud to get involved in the relay. The bags are given with a minimum suggested donation of $10.
“We are hoping to have Zumba and we are looking at possibly getting some dancers or gymnastics entertainment,” Honrud said. Dance groups can contact the organizers about performing.
The Farmington Relay for Life committee is already lining up speakers.
One caregiver speaker will be Sue Dentinger, mother of Jacob Phillip “J.D.” Dentinger, a Farmington High School graduate and college music major who died on Oct. 19, 2020, at age 22 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
“We are looking for survivors that we can recognize and who could share in our survivor dinner,” Honrud said. The pandemic has not allowed for a survivors dinner the past two years.
Area businesses are encouraged to donate and sponsor the event, which has been held for more than three decades in Farmington. Businesses can also get involved or give items that will line tables at the silent auction.
Teams of friends from neighborhoods, churches, club, organizations and workplaces are encouraged to form.
In the past, teams with names like Judy’s Gems, Castle Rock Bank, Cancer Cruisers and Working Class Heroes have together raised thousands of dollars that support cancer patients and contribute to cancer research.
Any business that wants to have a table at the event can contact Honrud.
“We want to spread the message of hope,” she said. Funds raised help families stay at the Hope Lodge in Minneapolis and Rochester during treatments.
Honrud is proud to proclaim she is a cancer survivor of more than 45 years, and was a loving caregiver when her husband, Arvid, a Farmington school bus driver, fought off cancer years ago.
“We want to get the word out that we are looking for people and any survivors out there should contact me, and I can invite them to dinner,” she said.
The survivor dinner starts at 5 p.m. The community is welcome to show up at 6 p.m.
“We want to spread the word that everyone is invited because it is pretty rare that you cannot find someone who is not affected by cancer because it is everywhere,” Honrud said.
Relay for Life events, which raise funds for the American Cancer Society, have taken place across the country for more than 30 years. The ACS estimates more than 2,500 events are held annually.
Participants decorate white luminary bags with candles inside to honor loved ones and friends who have passed away from cancer. The luminary bags show a loved one’s photograph on the front along with the date of death. Usually, the Farmington event has more than 100 luminary bags that light up the track.
To get involved or find a team, contact Honrud at connieskid@charter.net or (612) 720-5789.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
